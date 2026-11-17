She’s mostly stayed away from big blockbusters and may not quite be a household name, but let’s not forget that Chloe Sevigny holds a Golden Globe for her performance in Big Love. And she’s kept busy throughout the 2020s, with a couple of interesting projects in the pipeline… The actress turns 52 on November 18, 2026, and it seems like the perfect time to look back at her controversial career.

Who Is Chloe Sevigny? The Downtown NYC Style Icon and Actress

There’s something effortlessly cool about Chloe Sevigny . In addition to her plethora of edgy acting roles, she’s also celebrated in high-fashion circles and revered as a downtown NYC style icon.

Now in her early 50s, Chloe Sevigny still has the ‘it girl’ factor. Even Jennifer Garner…yes Jennifer Garner…said she felt “very nervous” about meeting Sevigny , calling her “the face of urban cool”, prior to shooting The Five-Star Weekend together in late 2025.

On that note, she’s still acting. Upcoming projects include her role as defense attorney Elaine Whitfield Sharp in HBO’s The Trial of Louise Woodward and her starring turn alongside FKA twigs in the erotic thriller The Lonely Woman .

So what is it that sets Sevigny apart? How did she rise to fame and how did she maintain her relevance when so many of her ’90s contemporaries have faded from the headlines?

Chloe Sevigny’s Early Life in Darien: Is She a ‘Nepo Baby’?

Image Credit: The Guys Upstairs, Independent Pictures

Just by glancing at Chloe Sevigny, you’d think she was raised on the streets of NYC by a wealthy family with indie filmmaker connections. But no, she is definitely not a product of nepotism.

Born on November 18, 1974, in Springfield, Massachusetts, Sevigny was raised in a modest Catholic household in the affluent town of Darien, Connecticut. She grew up thrift shopping , which gave her an eye for vintage fashion, and working odd jobs like sweeping tennis courts and babysitting.

Whenever she had time, Chloe would take the train to downtown Manhattan, which is where she had a chance run-in with artist-filmmaker Harmony Korine. A fashion editor also spotted her on the streets of the East Village at age 17.

In 1993, Korine wrote the screenplay for Kids and introduced Sevigny to the director Larry Clark, who cast her in the 1995 cult film.

Chloe Sevigny’s Career: From Kids to The Brown Bunny Backlash and a Golden Globe for Big Love

Image Credit: Kinétique, Vincent Gallo Films, Wild Bunch, Gray Daisy Films

After Kids, Sevigny built her name on indie and arthouse work, including Trees Lounge (1996), Gummo (1997), and The Last Days of Disco (1998).

She experienced mainstream recognition with her breakout role in Boys Don’t Cry (1999) [Rotten Tomatoes: 90%] , which earned her an Oscar nomination at age 25, for Best Supporting Actress (co-star Hilary Swank won Best Actress). From there, Sevigny moved on to provocative projects like American Psycho (2000) and Dogville (2003).

2003 was also the year that Sevigny found herself at the center of an infamous film-related feud. Her unsimulated sex scene in Vincent Gallo’s The Brown Bunny [Rotten Tomatoes: 45%] drew massive backlash, with critic Roger Ebert calling it “the worst film in the history of the Cannes Film Festival.” Harsh words were exchanged between the director and critic, ultimately resulting in a re-edited cut (Gallo trimmed roughly 25 minutes), a thumbs up from Ebert for the shorter version, and a 2004 reconciliation on The Howard Stern Show.

And people are still talking about it today. Just this month, actor Jordan Firstman , who also performed an unsimulated scene of his own in 2023’s Rotting in the Sun brought the film up in an interview and said, “No one has done this since Chloë Sevigny.” But while many predicted the backlash would ruin her career, the actress has persisted .

In 2006, she joined the cast of HBO’s Big Love, where she played the character of Nicolette Grant. Her deeply layered performance won her a 2010 Golden Globe Award for “Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.”

Since then, she’s stayed busy with American Horror Story (2012; 2015–2016), Bloodline (2015-2017), and Bones and All (2022), among others. With nearly 100 acting credits to her name, it’s tough to handpick Sevigny’s standout performances. She also lent her voice to the cult Romanian-dub parody series Comrade Detective.

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When promoting her self-titled book in 2015, Sevigny landed herself in another spot of drama. In an interview with V Magazine, she praised A-list actresses like Angelina Jolie and Emma Stone but said that she found Jennifer Lawrence “annoying” and “too crass” . In 2025, Lawrence admitted that she also found herself “embarrassing” and “annoying” in early interviews.

What Is Chloe Sevigny Doing Now? Marriage, Fashion Campaigns and New Projects

Image Credit: Frenesy Film, Imagine Entertainment, Big Indie Pictures, Amazon MGM Studios

In March 2020, Chloe Sevigny married art gallery director Siniša Mačković in a discreet civil ceremony at a New York City court house. Sevigny was over seven months pregnant at the time and their son, Vanja, arrived on May 2 that year. In 2022, the couple held a wedding celebration in Connecticut for their family and friends.

Becoming a mother hasn’t held her back from the spotlight.

In 2026, Sevigny became the official face of 7 For All Mankind and fronted a global campaign for luxury retailer Mytheresa . And to top off her recent modeling creds, she walked the runway for Miu Miu’s fall/winter 2026 show in Paris in March (30 years after she first walked for the fashion house ).

She posts to Instagram fairly regularly and in September 2025 she received backlash after posting photos alongside controversial figure Marilyn Manson, upsetting fans. Most of the upset came from the fact that Manson has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, including his ex-fiancée, actress Evan Rachel Wood. Manson has denied the allegations. Sevigny made a public apology , citing that she’d had too much to drink and “wasn’t thinking clearly.”

As far as acting goes, Sevigny stars as Tatum McKenzie in Peacock’s eight-episode series The Five-Star Weekend [Rotten Tomatoes: 92%] , which premiered on July 9, 2026. She plays the childhood best friend of Garner’s grieving celebrity chef Hollis Shaw, one of four friends invited to Hollis’s Nantucket home. Peacock has since renewed the series for a second season after calling it the streamer’s most-watched scripted series ever in overall reach, though it’s unclear whether Tatum returns.

You can also look forward to seeing her in upcoming projects, including the HBO true-crime series The Trial of Louise Woodward and the horror-thriller The Lonely Woman.

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Despite all this, she remains humble. In a 2022 interview with The Guardian , Sevigny admitted that she’s surprised she still has a career. With her enigmatic persona, incredible street style, and deeply moving performances, it’s hard to imagine why she’d ever doubt her place in Hollywood.

All eight episodes of The Five-Star Weekend are streaming on Peacock .