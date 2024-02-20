Summary:

There’s a fine line between genuine sentimentality and the forced emotion of a Hallmark movie, which is often tilted by the calibre of actors in the film. Fortunately, Jon Gunn’s Ordinary Angels receives two powerhouse performances from Hilary Swank and Alan Ritchson, while they are complemented by a superb supporting cast in a heart-wrenching drama that will use up all the tissues as it restores the viewer’s faith in humanity.

Based on a true story, Ordinary Angels introduces the audience to widower Ed Schmitt (Ritchson), who loses his wife to a genetic disorder. Unfortunately, his five-year-old daughter, Michelle (Emily Mitchell), also has the same disease and requires a liver transplant to survive. Already struggling to make ends meet, Ed struggles to find the money for his daughter’s treatment, never mind a transplant. Local hairdresser Sharon (Swank) reads about Michelle’s plight and connects with the story, believing she needs to help the young girl, as well as the Schmitt family. However, Sharon also battles her own demons.

A story about hope in the darkest times

Gunn creates a character-driven film that tugs at the heartstrings in every scene. The director focuses heavily on the hardship and constant blows that Ed faces at every corner. The moment he feels as if he’s overcoming an obstacle, the next one pops up and knocks him back. Yet, at the same time, Gunn doesn’t allow Ordinary Angels to degenerate into a gloomy affair because as soon as the next problem arrives, Sharon refuses to let it drag anyone down as she instantly puts a new plan into motion and brings levity to the toughest situation.

Look, Sharon’s superhero-esque tendencies might prove to be too much of a stretch in places. After all, she manages to convince a medical facility to wipe all of Ed’s medical bills, which sounds extremely unrealistic when we’re living in an era when medical companies utilized a pandemic to exploit innocent people. However, it’s clear Meg Tilly and Kelly Fremon Craig’s script is all about believing in the power of community and the ability to inspire the best in other people. Maybe the point is to put aside the pessimism and embrace optimism.

Hilary Swank and Alan Ritchson shine

Unlike a lot of dramas that may have forced a romantic relationship between Ed and Sharon, Ordinary Angels chooses to focus on them learning to let go of pain and to open themselves up to help from others. Ed is a man of old-school values, believing in hard work and providing for his family. At the same time, this makes him stubborn and incapable of admitting when he’s in over his head. This is a role that audiences haven’t seen Ritchson play before, but he nails it in every facet, demonstrating a character that tries to be strong for those around him but shows glimpses of cracking under pressure. At points, the raw emotion washes over him, and he breaks down in a heartbreaking fashion.

Sharon exudes confidence as she refuses to take no for an answer. In many ways, she proves to be Ed’s rock as he toils and struggles to handle life as a widower while also trying to deal with his daughter’s ailing health. Swank steals every scene as she leaps into action as the feisty Sharon, though she also carries her own burdens that she tries to stow away. Much like Ed, she is also stubborn in admitting she can’t do everything alone. However, there’s a moment of reckoning for her as she realizes she needs help too.

Should you watch Ordinary Angels?

It’s tough to not be touched by Ordinary Angels and its message about hope and faith in others. At the end of the day, it’s a feel-good drama about how nothing is impossible if others are there for each other. Sure, there’s a predictability to the plot developments, and a lot of characters do things purely out of the goodness of their hearts, but maybe it’s the heart-warming movie that everyone needs to melt away the icy resentment that’s plaguing so many of us nowadays.

Ordinary Angels swoops into theaters on February 23.