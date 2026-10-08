Actor David Krumholtz has joined the cast of HBO’s The Trial of Louise Woodward as real-life defense attorney Harvey Silverglate, Deadline reported on October 7.

Who Is David Krumholtz? His Best-Known Roles

If the name David Krumholtz doesn’t ring a bell, you’ll probably still recognize his face. The character actor was busy throughout the 90s and 2000s with roles like Joel Glicker (Wednesday’s love interest) in Addams Family Values (1993), Bernard the head elf in The Santa Clause (1994), Michael Eckman in 10 Things I Hate About You (1999), and Charlie Eppes in Numb3rs (2005-2010).

He even played physicist Isidor Isaac Rabi in Oppenheimer (2023) (93% on Rotten Tomatoes). His most recent role was Zor-El, Supergirl’s father, in Supergirl (2026).

Why David Krumholtz Announced an Indefinite Break From Acting

So fans were taken aback when Krumholtz took to Threads in August to announce his ‘indefinite break’ from acting (which he has since deleted).

But his sabbatical didn’t last very long…

David Krumholtz Joins HBO’s The Trial of Louise Woodward as Harvey Silverglate

Just seven weeks later, and Krumholtz is back on HBO, joining the production of The Trial of Louise Woodward as criminal defense attorney Harvey Silverglate. Deadline reported his casting on October 7, calling it his first role since Supergirl. Silverglate was one of Woodward’s real-life lawyers, working alongside Barry Scheck. Krumholtz joins a cast that includes Meghann Fahy and Sagar Radia as Deborah and Sunil Eappen, Hugh Laurie as Judge Hiller B. Zobel, and Chloë Sevigny as defense attorney Elaine Whitfield Sharp.

Naturally, the internet has its theories about the ‘break’. As one commenter on World of Reel’s article suggests, Krumholtz put himself in the public and industry eye, and has now landed a part.

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Did David Krumholtz Quit Acting? What He Actually Said

Image Credit: DC Studios, Troll Court Entertainment, The Safran Company, Domain Entertainment

In another Instagram post, published on August 19 (well before the casting news), Krumholtz clarified that he never said that he was quitting or retiring, simply putting his career on hold. Before the break, Krumholtz said he had long feared going broke if he stepped away from Hollywood, so was it the HBO paycheck that drew him back in?

It’s hard to say. But through his social media captions, it appears as though Krumholtz has been going through a rather tumultuous time of self-reflection. He cited a “mountain of disappointments” against only a small handful of triumphs in his career, and said his ambitions had become oppressive. The break seems to have been real, even though it was short-lived.

What Is The Trial of Louise Woodward About?

HBO’s The Trial of Louise Woodward follows the story of British au pair Louise Woodward, who was accused of murdering eight-month-old Matthew Eappen in 1997. She was convicted of second-degree murder, but the judge later reduced the verdict to involuntary manslaughter. It’s expected to premiere in 2027, although an exact date is yet to be confirmed. The five-episode limited series is directed by Susanne Bier.

Where to Watch The Trial of Louise Woodward

The Trial of Louise Woodward is an HBO original, so it is expected to stream on HBO Max when it premieres in 2027, though HBO hasn’t announced a platform or date.

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