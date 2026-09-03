Over three decades ago, Charlie Sheen starred in the action movie to end all action movies. Hot Shots! brought back the creative genius of Jim Abrahams to concoct a parody of every action flick trope you could ever imagine, cementing Sheen’s pristine comedic timing that made Major League and Men at Work major comedy hits.

Sheen was only half of the equation, however. You can’t make a good ’80s action film without a strong (and undeniably attractive) romantic interest. Enter Valeria Golino, an Italian actress who was making waves in Hollywood thanks to Rain Man. A move like this, coming from a serious drama to basically a live-action Looney Tunes flick, can be a serious undertaking for even the most seasoned stars — but Golino nailed the part and gave us one of the most unforgettable (and bizarre) cooking scenes in the history of cinema.

Remember the famous bacon and eggs scene? Sheen’s Topper Harley cracks open an egg and lays two pieces of bacon across Golino’s bare stomach and fries them. While it sounds completely ridiculous (which it is), it’s also one of the sexiest movie scenes of all time.

Image Credit: 20th Century Fox

Two years later, during a New York Times 1993 profile, Golino explained how it was filmed. It involved practical stuntwork, her own belly, a body double for the actual frying eggs, and an air-pressure rig hidden under a prosthetic torso – which was used for the olive-in-the-belly-button gag in the scene. This was all before CGI.

It seemed like Golino’s American career was on the rise. After Hot Shots! (and its sequel, Hot Shots! Part Deux) Golino seemed to become more selective with her roles, leaving many fans wondering if she had stepped away from acting. That, however, couldn’t be farther from the truth, as Golino was busy building a legacy meant to last.

Where Did Valeria Golino Actually Go After Hot Shots!?

As much as fans of Hot Shots and Rain Man remember Golino mainly for her American performances, Golino has established an outstanding reputation in European cinema. Beyond her native Italy, Golino has starred in films from all across the European continent and beyond. From Portrait of a Lady on Fire, where she played La Comtesse opposite Noémie Merlant and Adèle Haenel, to the Neapolitan crime drama 5 Is the Perfect Number alongside Toni Servillo, her acting range remains undisputed.

Outside of the silver screen, Golino joined the cast of The Morning Show, a 2021 Apple TV+ show, playing documentarian Paola Lambruschini opposite Steve Carell — her first appearance on an American TV series since 1995’s Fallen Angels.

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The Directing Career Most Hot Shots! Fans Don’t Know About

Like every great star who loves the medium, Golino has expanded her horizons beyond just acting. In the 2000s, Golino directed her first short film, Armandino e il Madre — a very different credit from her acting role in Benicio del Toro’s 1995 short Submission, which she’s sometimes wrongly credited with directing. In 2013, she finally got a chance to release her feature film debut, Honey (Miele), which earned her Italy’s Globo d’oro for Best First Feature and a Nastro d’Argento for Best New Director.

Five years later, in 2018, she released Euphoria, a touching drama about two brothers rediscovering Rome after one of them receives a serious medical diagnosis. In 2024, Golino worked on her most ambitious project yet: The Art of Joy. This Italian six-part miniseries, which premiered at Cannes and had a limited Italian theatrical run before airing on Sky Atlantic in early 2025, adapts Goliarda Sapienza’s 1998 novel about the tragic life of a 1900s Sicilian woman.

Valeria Golino’s 2026 Is Busier Than Her Hot Shots! Days

From zany comedies to bleak dramas about the human condition, Valeria Golino has done it all. With a career spanning virtually every genre and an international reach, Hot Shots and its sequel actually seem like the outliers of her entire filmography. Even though she doesn’t have an active Instagram page or a consistent online presence, Golino lets her art speak for her.

Her latest film, No Pain (Nessun Dolore), directed by Gianni Amelio and co-starring Alessandro Borghi and Valerio Mastandrea, premieres today (September 3, 2026) at the Venice Film Festival. Three and half decades after Hot Shots!, Golino is still in demand. But, for good or bad, we doubt she’ll ever top that bacon and eggs scene.

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If you’re looking to rewatch it yourself, the good news is that Hot Shots! is currently available to rent or buy on Prime Video and Apple TV. It also streams with a subscription on AMC+ and Philo.