As Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds has entertained and captured the imagination of a generation. However, the Canadian actor can’t count Star Trek actor Todd Bryant as a fan anymore. Quite the opposite, as Bryant accused Reynolds of ruining his career.

Bryant has an extensive filmography as both an actor and stuntman. One of his most well-known roles was as the Klingon Captain Klaa in 1989’s Star Trek V: The Final Frontier. According to Bryant, he also served as Will Ferrell’s stunt double for 13 years.

Speaking of Ferrell, he appeared alongside Reynolds in Apple TV’s 2022 Christmas comedy Spirited. Bryant’s IMDb lists him as a stunt coordinator on the film, but he hasn’t secured another credit since then – except for an acting role in Rust, which is a film that had its production suspended in 2021 after the tragic on-set death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins but was only released in 2024.

Taking to X, Bryant posted a picture of Reynolds and stated that the Deadpool actor “secretly orchestrated the destruction of [Bryant’s] 45 year career.” In the caption, Bryant added: “Ryan Reynolds got me fired. Not only that, but he made sure to convince Will Ferrell to go along with it. Apple TV HR department did the dirty over the phone. The two cowards were together on set the last night I was on the job talking and smiling at me from a distance knowing that their work was done. Congrats to Ryan and Will for ending a good man’s career.”

Ryan Reynolds got me fired. Not only that, but he made sure to convince Will Ferrell to go along with it.



Apple TV HR department did the dirty over the phone.

The 2 cowards were together on set the last night I was on the job talking and smiling at me from a distance knowing… https://t.co/d5AQJGdGx7 pic.twitter.com/XjUszknObI — Todd Bryant | Captain Klaa 🇺🇸 (@RealKlaa) September 4, 2026

Digging further into Bryant’s posts, he wrote the following in June 2026: “I was Will Ferrell’s personal stunt double for 13 years. Fired me for refusing the VAX. I tried to explain my reasons, but he ignored me.” In July 2026, he also wrote: “Ryan Reynolds likes to fire people for refusing an experimental jab that he promotes… Not cool, Ryan.”

In terms of vaccines, what Bryant is referring to here is the COVID-19 vaccination. As per The Hollywood Reporter, there was no universal mandate issued that everybody in the entertainment industry needed to be vaccinated; however, individual studios and productions could have had their own policies. In terms of Spirited, it’s not clear what the official policy was around this.

Bryant blames Reynolds and, to a lesser extent, Ferrell for what he describes as the damage to his career. Neither Reynolds nor Ferrell publicly addressed Bryant’s accusations.

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Spent 15 Years Mocking Green Lantern — Now He’s Open To Returning

This week Reynolds returned to Apple TV+ with Mayday, a Cold War buddy comedy co-starring Kenneth Branagh. The new film, his second collaboration with the streamer since Spirited, premiered on September 4, 2026.