The debate over who the most powerful superhero is will always be ongoing, but one of the more popular ones is who is the most powerful member of the X-Men. With so many different comic books, alternate realities and movies, different characters’ power levels are constantly changing. Just look at Loki, whose power levels seem to fluctuate depending on which movie he’s in. Sometimes he can take being smacked down by the Hulk, and other times a snap of the neck is enough to take him out. Let’s look at some of the most powerful X-Men from the comic books.

Though there are hundreds and hundreds of mutants out there in the decades of X-Men comics released since 1963, only a few are worthy of being called the most powerful X-Men characters of all time. Here are our picks for the most powerful X-Men characters!

15. Iceman – Bobby Drake

Bobby Drake, also known as Iceman, might not immediately seem like he is powerful enough to crack the list of most powerful X-men characters. However, the young hero, who joined the team just as a teenager, has honed his skills and expanded his powers quite a bit over the years. While his initial powers included turning any water into ice, Bobby also gained the ability to absorb water into his body and create autonomous ice clones.

When Bobby was younger, he first discovered his powers when he couldn’t stop shivering and feeling cold. He accidentally revealed his powers when he encased his bully in ice while trying to protect his girlfriend at the time. Unfortunately, his town organised a mob against him, and soon after, Professor X sent Scott Summers to recruit him and later came for him himself when Scott failed.

Bobby is one of the founding members of the X-Men and, surprisingly, one of the most powerful mutants on the team. His thermal manipulation allows him to encase his body in ice and freeze moisture in the air.

He is a thermokinetic omega-level mutant and, during the Age of Apocalypse story arc, was almost immortal as long as he kept reforming his body. He can also create “clones” of himself and hulking creatures using his ice abilities.

The evil version of Bobby Drake seen in Age of Apocalypse proves just how deadly Iceman has the potential to be. Drake could swiftly end all his battles by freezing over an opponent’s brain if he had no moral objections.

In the comics, Iceman is now actually what’s considered an Omega Mutant. That is, the upper limit of his measurable powers cannot be surpassed by anyone else on Earth. This earns him a place on the list of most powerful X-Men characters.

14. Nightcrawler – Kurt Wagner

With his superhuman speed and agility, ability to teleport and adhesive hands and feet, Nightcrawler has a particular set of powers that earns him a spot on this list.

Perfect for stealthy infiltration missions and all-out fights alike, Nightcrawler—whose real name is Kurt Wagner—has been a mainstay of the X-Men teams for a long time. Kurt, like Iceman, has been on the team since he was a teenager, so he’s had lots of time to train himself and gain new abilities producing energy batons and teleporting himself as well as other objects over much greater distances than before.

13. Wolverine – James Howlett / Logan / Weapon X

Perhaps it’s surprising to see one of the most iconic X-Men of all time this far down, but don’t be fooled—Wolverine could likely go toe to toe with any of the mutants on this list. His adamantium skeleton and claws are dangerous enough, but Wolverine is essentially unkillable when added to his regenerative body and healing factor.

This is enough on its own, but when you add in Logan’s animalistic impulses and anti-hero tendencies, he emerges as a real force. While he may not rank as high in terms of sheer power, Wolverine is probably the last person on this list you’d want on your bad side.

12. Storm – Ororo Munroe / Ororo Iquadi T’Challa

With the ability to control any weather, Ororo Munroe, also known as Storm, is without a doubt one of the most consistently powerful mutants in the X-Men.

Though her powers are limited only to phenomena that can occur naturally, Storm can control winds, fly, direct lightning, and, of course, make it rain. Storm also comes from a lineage filled with witchcraft, which makes her more impervious to psychic attacks and, in some areas of the world, causes her to be worshipped like a god.

Before she was a member of the X-Men, Ororo wandered the streets of Cairo as an orphan, stealing what she could to keep a roof over her head. When she got a bit older, she decided to travel, and when she almost died on a trek across the Sahara Desert, her mutant powers finally awakened. She later used them to rescue a young prince T’Challa. When she began using her powers to provide rain for several drought-suffering tribes, they began to worship her as a goddess.

When Charles Xavier eventually recruited her to join the X-Men and help rescue his students, he informed her that she was not a goddess (though the people of Wakanda still recognised her as one), but a mutant.

She soon took on the name Storm and became one of the most skilled and influential members of the X-Men team. She possesses the ability to control many powerful forms of energy precisely and can summon hurricanes and tornadoes as well.

Ororo is a literal force of nature. She has the potential to become as powerful as the Phoenix Force without any sort of enhancement and is a confident and competent leader of the X-Men.

With the ability to destroy entire cities in a matter of seconds, Storm definitely deserves a spot on this list of most powerful X-Men.

11. Professor X – Charles Francis Xavier / Doctor X

Professor Charles Xavier was the first leader of the X-Men, yes; however, on his own, he is one of the most powerful mutants around. With telepathic abilities unmatched on the Earth, Xavier can read minds, stop time, communicate through thoughts and locate mutants using Cerebro.

When he was still in the womb, Charles sensed the malevolent presence that was his twin and killed him using his budding psychic abilities, causing his mother to have a miscarriage. From a young age, he was experimented on by Mr Sinister, for whom his father worked. When his father died in an accident, the experiments were stopped, and his mother remarried but later died from a broken heart.

Charles was a brilliant young man and excelled at everything he studied. He began to dream of a world where it would be possible for mutants and humans to co-exist. Soon after his step-father died and warned him not to tell his step-brother about his mutant abilities, Xavier met Moira.

She questioned him about his ideals and later revealed herself to be a fellow mutant who had lived several lives. The two fell in love and were briefly engaged before Moira broke it off while Charles was recovering from wounds he’d sustained while fighting in the Korean War.

He travelled around the world to better understand mutant-kind and eventually opened his School for Gifted Youngers. He hoped the school would become a haven for any mutants who needed his help, specifically the younger ones who didn’t know how to use their powers.

While Professor Xavier isn’t an Omega-level mutant, he is still one of the most powerful telepaths alive. He honed his skills through several years of training and the use of Cerebra, and while he is not entirely on the same level as other Omega-level telepaths, he has gotten quite close.

Without assistance, Charles can connect his mind with anyone within a 250-mile radius, but with Cerebra, he can connect with every mind on the planet. His telepathic abilities allow him to create illusions, hide the presence of himself and others from those around them and link his mind to others. Charles has also been seen to possess the ability to control or possess people and even alter their minds. The worst thing Charles Xavier has ever done was erase Magneto’s mind when he crossed a line that not even Professor X could accept.

Though he is confined to a wheelchair, this doesn’t stop his scary powerful abilities — like erasing memories, wiping entire personalities, or causing tremendous pain — from being some of the most impressive known to mutants.

10. Psylocke – Elizabeth “Betsy” Braddock

Not only does Psylocke, whose civilian name is Betsy Braddock, possess master-level ninja training, but the young English girl can also use psionic and telekinetic energy weapons with her mind.

Using these weapons alongside her martial arts training allows Braddock to bounce around any battlefield and be a major threat. However, this alone wouldn’t be enough to get Psylocke this high on the list.

No, that’s where she added abilities to teleport, break nervous systems with her weapons, and create force fields and energy blasts. That catapults her to the top of her list and ensures she can hold her own with almost any mutant.

9. Rogue – Anna Marie LeBeau

Anna Marie LeBeau, also known as Rogue, is one of the most dangerous mutants around — especially to other mutants.

With the ability to absorb the powers, memories and even personality of anyone she comes into skin-to-skin contact with, Rogue is a major threat in any setting.

Her unique skill set also ensures that other mutants will constantly be on the lookout to either avoid or take advantage of her powers. This alone put her on the list.

8. Magneto – Max Eisenhardt / Erik Lehnsherr / Magnus

Charles Xavier’s other half, Magneto, the sometimes-hero, sometimes-villain with the power to control and bend metal to his will, is without a doubt one of the most powerful mutants on Earth.

Erik Lehnsherr has a couple of origins, but his most memorable one is that he is a Holocaust survivor. After escaping Auschwitz, Erik discovered he could manipulate and generate magnetic fields. Unfortunately, this discovery came at the cost of his daughter’s life. After being rejected for his difference for so long, he concluded that he would never be able to live in harmony alongside non-mutants.

While he was initially an enemy of the beloved mutant team and a leader of the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants (a very creative name), the Master of Magnetism has often assisted the X-Men on several missions. Eventually, he joined them officially and even became a leader of the X-Men.

Despite his harsh ways of getting things done, Magento’s impressive displays of power have often earned him great respect from his fellow mutants.

Erik found that he could manipulate not only the magnetic field of different objects but also the electromagnetic field that protects Earth and its inhabitants from the harmful energies of space. Moreover, Magneto has proved on several occasions that he is entirely in tune with his powers and one of the most important forces in the universe, such as when he flipped the magnetic poles of earth or when he terraformed Mars.

During the Age of Apocalypse, Magneto is one of the few characters who challenged En Sabah Nur alone and managed to survive the altercation.

While Magento is not the biggest fan of non-mutants, he will do whatever it takes to protect his home, including using satellites in space to protect Earth from alien invasions.

Add onto that a genius-level intellect and moral compass not nearly as straight as the rest of the mutant team, and Magneto is certainly a force to be reckoned with and one of the most powerful X-Men of all time.

7. Legion – David Charles Haller

An estranged son of Charles Xavier himself, David Haller is an Omega mutant with off-the-charts power.

While a child, his home was attacked by assassins, and, in the scuffle, David used his untapped and untrained psionic powers to fry the assassins’ mind. However, this telepathic contact with multiple people at once splintered Haller’s own mind, and, after emerging from a catatonic state, David awoke with a whole host of personalities, each controlling a different one of his new powers. These powers include super strength and speed, the ability to warp reality, healing, and even something as intense as time travel.

The thing that puts David so high on this list of Marvel’s most powerful X-Men characters of all time, as well the thing that keeps him from being higher, is that he is unable to control himself or his abilities. This makes it hard for him to use his many powers back to back, and also renders him both incredibly unpredictable and incredibly dangerous.

David Haller is the mutant responsible for accidentally causing the Age of Apocalypse. He was the result of an affair between Charles Xavier and Gabrielle Haller, but his presence was concealed from his father until the founding of the New Mutants. Fans later learned that David’s birth might have been engineered by Charles and Moira MacTaggert, who believed there was a need for a mutant who could warp reality.

David grew up to be one of the most lethal mutants alive. When he was young, terrorists invaded his home, and he witnessed the death of his stepfather, which triggered his psionic abilities for the first time. After he killed the terrorists, David fell into a catatonic state and absorbed the mind of the terrorist leader, Jemail Karami.

Karami regained his sense of self by remaining trapped in the consciousness of an unconscious David and found that he had gained control of the young boy’s abilities. Rather than take advantage of them, he decided to help the young boy who had developed dissociative identity disorder due to his trauma. His mind had been split into many different alters, each taking on a different aspect of David’s powers. The two most resistant of these alters were Jack Wayne (who controlled David’s telekinetic powers) and Cyndi (who controlled his pyrokinetic powers).

There is a lot of chaos in David’s mind, and while he has managed to gain control over his different alters, his hold isn’t perfect. He can create new alters, and each has a unique power.

Currently, David has over 200 different alters, each with Omega-level abilities. A few include flight, hypnotism, post-mortem power absorption, pyrokinesis, spirit absorption, super strength, telekinesis, telepathy and time manipulation.

6. Magician – Elliot Boggs

Elliot Boggs (one of the most powerful members of the Ultimate X-Men) was a fan of the X-Men, and when his mutant power manifested, he joined the team after being found by S.H.I.E.L.D. Boggs had developed the ability to warp reality, which seemingly resulted in the death of his parents. He joined the X-Men as the mutant hero Magician, but he struggled to control his reality-altering abilities.

The Magician was a creation of the X-Men’s arch-nemesis, Magneto. He was implanted with the mutant power of reality warping and joined the team under the name Magician. His abilities were so immense that they caused Kitty Pryde to develop a crush on him, but Wolverine eventually killed Magician after he got out of control. However, it’s possible that he survived due to his mutant power.

5. Kid Omega – Quentin Quire

Quentin joined the Xavier Institute shortly after Professor X’s return and the X-Mansion’s rebuild. He quickly became one of Xavier’s star pupils. Quentin is an incredibly powerful telepath with skills that rival most other mutants, not including Jean Grey.

Despite his childishness and reckless decisions, Quentin is actually one of the most intelligent characters in Marvel Comics. Several alternate versions of him have even acted as the host to the Phoenix Force, though younger versions of him have been flat-out rejected.

Quentin has used his psionic abilities to rebuild his body, connect with minds across great distances and mentally manipulate other characters. He can also induce paralysis at will, create worlds within his mind and create highly effective weapons, such as his psychic shotgun.

In addition to his telepathy, he has telekinesis which he uses to fly and conjure force fields.

4. White Phoenix – Hope Summers

After most of the mutant race was taken out by the Scarlet Witch during the events of House of M, the first mutant baby was born to Captain Louise Spalding. The telepathic shockwaves caused by her birth were so powerful that when Cerebra detected her, the machine exploded. Many considered the baby to be the mutant messiah, but others said that her survival would lead to the worst era of mutant persecution.

Despite this, Cable escaped with her into the future, where he named her Hope and raised her until her mutant powers manifested and she became powerful enough to fulfil her destiny. When Cable returned with her as a teenager, she joined the fight in Second Coming.

Hope is an Omega-level mutant with powers very similar to Rogues. She can mimic and use other mutants’ powers for a limited time. However, unlike Rogue, when she mimics powers, it doesn’t adversely affect that mutant.

She can also manipulate the powers of mutants in her proximity, enhancing them to give them an advantage over enemies. However, hope’s powers cannot be absorbed by other mutants, which Rogue discovered after she tried to gain her powers.

Hope also possesses the Phoenix Force. She managed to gain control over it and used it to partially restore mutant kind after the events of Second Coming. She manifested it properly for the first time when she saved Cable from a techno-organic virus, which she absorbed and then destroyed.

Hope also became an integral member of the Five, the team of mutants who were responsible for resurrecting the lost mutants.

3. X-Man – Nate Grey

On one of Legion’s trips back in time, he accidentally killed his father. This created an alternate timeline later known as the Age of Apocalypse. Without Xavier’s influence, the ancient mutant En Sabah Nur rose to power without much resistance and turned the North American continent into a dystopian nightmare. This also altered the histories of many of the original members of the X-Men.

The Age of Apocalypse reality’s Mr Sinister worked for Apocalypse. He harvested the DNA of Scott Summers (Cyclops) and Jean Grey to create Nate Grey, a mutant he hoped would help him overthrow Apocalypse.

During a battle with Apocalypse’s son Holocaust, the two were transported to Earth-616.

As Cable on Earth-616, Nate possessed his fully unlocked telepathic and telekinetic powers. He can also manipulate reality which fans saw in the Age of X-Man miniseries when he rewrote reality into a paradise.

He was officially ranked as an Omega-level Mutant after he used pure psionic energy to rebuild his body. Moira MacTaggert suggested that his psionic powers rivalled that of even the Phoenix Force possessed by Jean Grey.

2. Powerhouse – Franklin Richards

The son of Reed Richards and Susan Storm has become one of the most heavily debated characters ever, especially after it was discovered that he wasn’t actually a mutant.

Unlike most mutants in the Marvel universe, Franklin’s psionic and reality-altering abilities awakened when he was still only a child, and as he matured, so did they. Finally, when he was old enough, his powers had reached that point where he could rebuild the multiverse at will. Something that he did after the events of Secret Wars when helping his father restore the multiverse. This use of power, unfortunately, resulted in Franklin’s power depleting significantly.

Before he lost them entirely, Franklin’s powers included telekinesis, matter manipulation and molecular alteration, time travel, teleportation, flight and the ability to shoot powerful blasts of energy.

Franklin was initially classified as an omega-level mutant and even joined the X-Men because of his abilities. However, it turns out that due to a desire to be special, Franklin subconsciously altered his anatomy and made himself appear a mutant.

While his powers have depleted and his status and ranking as an Omega-level mutant are uncertain, Franklin still manages to live up to the code name Powerhouse. He made Galactus his herald and still retains his spot on the X-Men.

1. Phoenix – Jean Grey

Though her original abilities were just that of a simple telepath, Jean Grey, also known as Phoenix, changed herself and all mutants after her interactions with the all-powerful Phoenix Force. As the Phoenix, Grey has nearly unlimited power, including the ability to control others, fly, make force fields, change subatomic matter, and travel through the universe faster than light.

As the Dark Phoenix, these powers are even more enhanced, and all the more deadly. This, in addition to her nagging ability to not stay dead, unsurprisingly puts her at the top of this list as the most powerful X-Men.

Due to her connection with the Phoenix Force, Jean grey has long been considered the most powerful mutant in Marvel. However, even without help from the cosmic entity, she still holds that title.

As a young girl, Jean witnessed the death of her best friend, Annie, which awakened her abilities for the first time. However, due to the deep state of depression she had fallen into, she couldn’t control her new powers and isolated herself from others to retain her sanity.

Her parents later called in Charles Xavier, who helped block her telepathic abilities until she could adequately control them and instead unlocked her telekinetic abilities, which he showed her how to use. She eventually enrolled and became part of the first class at Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters.

The training she received from Professor X, and her omega-level telepathic abilities make her the most powerful psychic on the planet. So when she first joined the X-Men, she took on the moniker Marvel Girl.

Jean has performed many influential and creative telepathic feats, which have effects many different events across the globe. For example, while only using her telepathy, with no assistance from the Phoenix Force, she could connect with every Krakoan mutant’s mind.

After becoming a host to the Phoenix Force and eventually overcoming its control, she became even more powerful and was even shown to be able to resurrect herself.

Here telekinetic abilities are more average compared to her telepathic abilities, and while they aren’t at an omega level, they’re still quite impressive.

Jean Grey is not only one of the most powerful X-Men, but she is also one of the most powerful beings in the Marvel universe. In some universes, she is second only to the One-Above-All.

Who do you consider the most powerful X-Men characters of all time?