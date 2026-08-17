After years of waiting, the MCU finally has its X-Men cast. Announced at D23, Kevin Feige confirmed the actors who will suit up as the world’s most powerful mutants in an upcoming reboot (which will be helmed by Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier): Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, Kit Connor as Cyclops, Inde Navarrette as Rogue, Christopher Abbott as Professor X, Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, Adam Driver as Mister Sinister and Maya Boyd as Storm.

Four of the announced X-Men actors show up in our power rankings down below and are among the strongest Marvel mutants of all time. From reality-warping mutants to omega-level powerhouses who can wipe out armies with a thought, the X-Men roster is stacked with world-ending potential. But raw strength isn’t always about who hits the hardest—it’s about who can bend reality, time, and minds to their will.

15. Iceman (Bobby Drake) — The Omega-Level Mutant Fans Underrate

Image Credit: Marvel Comics

First Appearance: X-Men #1 (September 1963)

Bobby Drake, also known as Iceman, might not immediately seem like he is powerful enough to crack the list of most powerful X-Men characters. However, the young hero, who joined the team just as a teenager, has honed his skills and expanded his powers quite a bit over the years. While his initial powers included turning any water into ice, Bobby also gained the ability to absorb water into his body and create autonomous ice clones.

When Bobby was younger, he first discovered his powers when he couldn’t stop shivering and feeling cold. He accidentally revealed his powers when he encased his bully in ice while trying to protect his girlfriend at the time. Unfortunately, his town came after him, and soon after, Professor X sent Scott Summers to recruit him. Later, he came for him when Scott failed.

Bobby is one of the founding members of the X-Men and, surprisingly, one of the most powerful mutants on the team. His thermal manipulation allows him to encase his body in ice and freeze moisture in the air. He is a thermokinetic omega-level mutant and, during the Age of Apocalypse story arc, was almost immortal as long as he kept reforming his body. He can also create “clones” of himself and hulking creatures using his ice abilities.

The evil version of Bobby Drake seen in Age of Apocalypse proves just how lethal Iceman has the potential to be. Drake could swiftly end all his battles by freezing over an opponent’s brain if he had no moral objections.

In the comics, Iceman is now considered an Omega Mutant. That is, the upper limit of his measurable powers cannot be surpassed by anyone else on Earth. This earns him a place on the list of most powerful X-Men characters.

14. Nightcrawler (Kurt Wagner) — Marvel’s Most Lethal Teleporter

Image Credit: Marvel Comics

First Appearance: Giant-Size X-Men #1 (May 1975)

With his superhuman speed and agility, ability to teleport and adhesive hands and feet, Nightcrawler has a particular set of powers that earns him a spot on this list.

Perfect for stealthy infiltration missions and all-out battles alike, Nightcrawler—whose real name is Kurt Wagner—has been a mainstay of the X-Men teams for a long time. Kurt, like Iceman, has been on the team since he was a teenager, so he’s had lots of time to train himself and gain new abilities, producing energy batons and teleporting himself and other objects over much greater distances than before.

13. Wolverine (Logan) — Unkillable, But Not Unbeatable

Image Credit: Marvel Studios/Disney+

First Appearance: The Incredible Hulk #180 (October 1974, cameo); full appearance in Incredible Hulk #181 (November 1974)

Perhaps it’s surprising to see one of the most iconic X-Men of all time this far down, but don’t be fooled—Wolverine could likely go toe to toe with any of the mutants on this list. His adamantium skeleton and claws are dangerous enough, but Wolverine is essentially unkillable when added to his regenerative body and healing factor.

This is enough on its own, but when you add Logan’s animalistic impulses and anti-hero tendencies, he emerges as a real force. While he may not rank as high in terms of sheer power, Wolverine is probably the last person on this list you’d want on your bad side.

12. Storm (Ororo Munroe) — The Weather Goddess Now Headed to the MCU

Image Credit: Marvel Comics

First Appearance: Giant-Size X-Men #1 (May 1975)

With the ability to control any weather, Ororo Munroe, also known as Storm, is undoubtedly one of the most consistently powerful mutants in the X-Men.

Though her powers are limited only to phenomena that can occur naturally, Storm can control winds, fly, direct lightning, and, of course, make it rain. Storm also comes from a lineage filled with witchcraft, which makes her more impervious to psychic abilities and, in some areas of the world, causes her to be worshipped like a god.

Before she was a member of the X-Men, Ororo wandered the streets of Cairo as an orphan, stealing what she could to keep a roof over her head. When she got a bit older, she decided to travel, and when she almost perished on a trek across the Sahara Desert, her mutant powers finally awakened. She later used them to rescue a young prince, T’Challa. When she began using her powers to provide rain for several drought-suffering tribes, they worshipped her as a goddess.

When Charles Xavier eventually recruited her to join the X-Men and help rescue his students, he informed her that she was not a goddess (though the people of Wakanda still recognised her as one) but a mutant. She soon took on the name Storm and became one of the most skilled and influential members of the X-Men team. She possesses the ability to control many powerful forms of energy precisely and can summon hurricanes and tornadoes as well.

Ororo is a literal force of nature. She has the potential to become as powerful as the Phoenix Force without any enhancement and is a confident and competent leader of the X-Men. With the ability to destroy entire cities in seconds, Storm deserves a spot on this list of the most powerful X-Men characters of all time.

11. Professor X (Charles Xavier) — The Most Powerful Mind on Earth, Recast for the MCU

Image Credit: Marvel Comics

First Appearance: X-Men #1 (September 1963)

Professor Charles Xavier was the first leader of the X-Men; however, on his own, he is one of the most powerful mutants around. With telepathic abilities unmatched on Earth, Xavier can read minds, stop time, communicate through thoughts and locate mutants using Cerebro.

From a young age, Charles underwent experiments at the hands of Mr Sinister, for whom his father worked. When his father passed due to an accident, the experiments were stopped, and his mother remarried but later passed away from a broken heart.

Charles was a brilliant young man who excelled at everything he studied. He began to dream of a world where mutants and humans could coexist. Soon after his stepfather passed away and warned him not to tell his stepbrother about his mutant abilities, Xavier met Moira. She questioned him about his ideals and later revealed herself to be a fellow mutant who had lived several lives. The two fell in love and were briefly engaged before Moira broke it off while Charles was recovering from wounds he’d sustained in the Korean War.

He travelled worldwide to better understand mutant-kind and eventually opened his School for Gifted Youngsters. He hoped the school would become a haven for any mutants who needed his help, specifically the younger ones who didn’t know how to use their powers.

While Professor Xavier isn’t an Omega-level mutant, he is still one of the most powerful telepaths alive. He honed his skills through several years of training and the use of Cerebra, and while he is not entirely on the same level as other Omega-level telepaths, he has gotten quite close. Without assistance, Charles can connect his mind with anyone within a 250-mile radius, but with Cerebra, he can connect with every mind on the planet. His telepathic abilities allow him to create illusions, hide the presence of himself and others from those around them and link his mind to others. Charles has also been seen to possess the ability to control or possess people and even alter their minds. The worst thing Charles Xavier has ever done was erase Magneto’s mind when he crossed a line that not even Professor X could accept.

Though he is confined to a wheelchair, this doesn’t stop his scary, powerful abilities — like erasing memories, wiping entire personalities, or causing tremendous pain — from being some of the most impressive known to mutants.

10. Psylocke (Betsy Braddock) — Telekinetic Blades and Ninja Precision

Image Credit: Marvel Comics

First Appearance: Captain Britain #8 (December 1976); debuted as Psylocke in The New Mutants Annual #2 (October 1986)

Not only does Psylocke, whose civilian name is Betsy Braddock, possess master-level ninja training, but the young English girl can also use psionic and telekinetic energy weapons with her mind. Using these weapons alongside her martial arts training allows Braddock to bounce around any battlefield and be a major threat. However, this alone wouldn’t be enough to get Psylocke this high on the list.

No, that’s where she added abilities to teleport and create force fields and energy blasts. That catapults her to the top of her list and ensures she can hold her own with almost any mutant.

9. Rogue (Anna Marie) — Marvel’s Most Dangerous Power Thief, Now Cast in the MCU

Image Credit: 20th Century Fox

First Appearance: Avengers Annual #10 (1981)

Anna Marie LeBeau, also known as Rogue, is one of the most dangerous mutants around — especially to other mutants. With the ability to absorb the powers, memories, and even personality of anyone she comes into skin-to-skin contact with, Rogue is a major threat in any setting.

Her unique skill set also ensures that other mutants will constantly be on the lookout to either avoid or take advantage of her powers. This alone put her on the list.

8. Magneto (Erik Lehnsherr) — The Mutant Who Terraformed Mars

Image Credit: Marvel Comics

First Appearance: X-Men #1 (September 1963)

Charles Xavier’s other half, Magneto, the sometimes-hero, sometimes-villain with the power to control and bend metal to his will, is without a doubt one of the most powerful mutants on Earth.

Erik Lehnsherr has a couple of origins. After escaping Auschwitz, Erik discovered he could manipulate and generate magnetic fields. Unfortunately, this discovery came at the cost of his daughter’s life. After being rejected for his differences for so long, he concluded that he would never be able to live in harmony alongside non-mutants. While he was initially an enemy of the beloved mutant team and a leader of the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants (a very creative name), the Master of Magnetism has often assisted the X-Men on several missions. Eventually, he joined them officially and even became a leader of the X-Men.

Despite his harsh ways of getting things done, Magneto’s impressive displays of power have often earned him great respect from his fellow mutants. Erik found that he could manipulate not only the magnetic field of different objects but also the electromagnetic field that protects Earth and its inhabitants from the harmful energies of space. Moreover, Magneto has proved on several occasions that he is entirely in tune with his powers and one of the most important forces in the universe, such as when he flipped the magnetic poles of Earth or when he terraformed Mars.

During the Age of Apocalypse, Magneto is one of the few characters who took on En Sabah Nur alone and managed to survive the altercation.

While Magneto is not the biggest fan of non-mutants, he will do whatever it takes to protect his home, including using satellites in space to protect Earth from alien invasions. Add onto that a genius-level intellect and moral compass not nearly as straight as the rest of the mutant team, and Magneto is certainly a force to be reckoned with and one of the most powerful and strongest X-Men characters of all time.

7. Legion (David Haller) — The Omega Mutant With 200 Personalities

Image Credit: Marvel Comics

First Appearance: The New Mutants #25 (cameo, March 1985); full appearance in #26 (April 1985)

An estranged son of Charles Xavier himself, David Haller is an Omega mutant with off-the-charts power.

While a child, his home was invaded by assassins, and, in the scuffle, David used his untapped and untrained psionic powers to fry the assassins’ minds. However, this telepathic contact with multiple people at once splintered Haller’s own mind, and after emerging from a catatonic state, David awoke with a whole host of personalities, each controlling a different one of his new powers. These powers include super strength and speed, the ability to warp reality, healing, and even something as intense as time travel.

The thing that puts David so high on this list of Marvel’s most powerful and strongest X-Men characters of all time, as well as the thing that keeps him from being higher, is that he is unable to control himself or his abilities. This makes it hard for him to use his many powers back to back and also renders him both incredibly unpredictable and incredibly dangerous.

David Haller is the mutant responsible for accidentally causing the Age of Apocalypse. He was the result of an affair between Charles Xavier and Gabrielle Haller, but his presence was concealed from his father until the founding of the New Mutants. Fans later learned that David’s birth might have been engineered by Charles and Moira MacTaggert, who believed there was a need for a mutant who could warp reality.

David grew up to be one of the most lethal mutants alive. When he was young, assailants invaded his home, and he witnessed the passing of his stepfather, which triggered his psionic abilities for the first time. After he fought the assassins, David fell into a catatonic state and absorbed the mind of the leader of the group who invaded his home, Jemail Karami.

Karami regained his sense of self by remaining trapped in the consciousness of an unconscious David and found that he had gained control of the young boy’s abilities. Rather than take advantage of them, he decided to help the young boy. His mind had been split into many different alters, each taking on a different aspect of David’s powers. The two most resistant of these alters were Jack Wayne (who controlled David’s telekinetic powers) and Cyndi (who controlled his pyrokinetic powers).

There is a lot of chaos in David’s mind, and while he has managed to gain control over his different alters, his hold isn’t perfect. He can create new alters, and each has a unique power. Currently, David has over 200 different alters, each with Omega-level abilities. A few include flight, hypnotism, post-mortem power absorption, pyrokinesis, spirit absorption, super strength, telekinesis, telepathy and time manipulation.

6. Magician (Elliot Boggs) — Magneto’s Reality-Warping Creation

Image Credit: Marvel Comics

First Appearance: Ultimate X-Men #66 (March 2006)

Elliot Boggs (one of the most powerful members of the Ultimate X-Men) was a fan of the X-Men, and when his mutant power manifested, he joined the team after being found by S.H.I.E.L.D. Boggs had developed the ability to warp reality, which seemingly resulted in the passing of his parents. He joined the X-Men as the mutant hero Magician, but he struggled to control his reality-altering abilities.

The Magician was a creation of the X-Men’s arch-nemesis, Magneto. He was implanted with the mutant power of reality warping and joined the team under the name Magician. His abilities were so immense that they caused Kitty Pryde to develop a crush on him, but Wolverine eventually mortally wounded Magician after he got out of control. However, it’s possible that he survived due to his mutant power.

5. Kid Omega (Quentin Quire) — The Telepath Who Hosted the Phoenix Force

Image Credit: Marvel Comics

First Appearance: New X-Men #134 (January 2003)

Quentin joined the Xavier Institute shortly after Professor X’s return and the X-Mansion’s rebuild. He quickly became one of Xavier’s star pupils. Quentin is an incredibly powerful telepath with skills that rival most other mutants, not including Jean Grey.

Despite his childishness and reckless decisions, Quentin is actually one of the most intelligent characters in Marvel Comics. Several alternate versions of him have even acted as the host to the Phoenix Force, though younger versions of him have been flat-out rejected.

Quentin has used his psychic abilities to rebuild his body, connect with minds across great distances, and mentally manipulate other characters. He can also induce paralysis at will, create worlds within his mind and create highly effective weapons, such as his psychic shotgun.

In addition to his telepathy, he has telekinesis, which he uses to fly and conjure force fields. All his powers combined make him a worthy addition to any discussion about the strongest and most powerful X-Men characters of all time.

4. White Phoenix (Hope Summers) — The Mutant Messiah Who Reversed M-Daype Summers

Image Credit: Marvel Comics

First Appearance: X-Men vol. 2 #205 (2007), “Messiah Complex” storyline

After most of the mutant race was taken out by the Scarlet Witch during the events of House of M, the first mutant baby was born to Captain Louise Spalding. The telepathic shockwaves caused by her birth were so powerful that when Cerebra detected her, the machine exploded. Many considered the baby to be the mutant messiah, but others said that her survival would lead to the worst era of mutant persecution.

Despite this, Cable escaped with her into the future, where he named her Hope and raised her until her mutant powers manifested and she became powerful enough to fulfil her destiny. When Cable returned with her as a teenager, she joined the battle in Second Coming.

Hope is an Omega-level mutant with powers very similar to Rogue’s. She can mimic and use other mutants’ powers for a limited time. However, unlike Rogue, when she mimics powers, it doesn’t adversely affect that mutant.

She can also manipulate the powers of mutants in her proximity, enhancing them to give them an advantage over enemies. However, Hope’s powers cannot be absorbed by other mutants, which Rogue discovered after she tried to gain her powers.

Hope also possesses the Phoenix Force. She managed to gain control over it and used it to partially restore mutant kind after the events of Second Coming. She manifested it properly for the first time when she saved Cable from a techno-organic virus, which she absorbed and then destroyed. Hope also became an integral member of the Five, the team of mutants who were responsible for resurrecting the lost mutants.

3. X-Man (Nate Grey) — Born From Cyclops and Jean Grey’s Stolen DNA

Image Credit: Marvel Comics

First Appearance: X-Man #1 (March 1995)

On one of Legion’s trips back in time, he accidentally mortally wounded his own father. This created an alternate timeline later known as the Age of Apocalypse. Without Xavier’s influence, the ancient mutant En Sabah Nur rose to power without much resistance and turned the North American continent into a dystopian nightmare. This also altered the histories of many of the original members of the X-Men.

The Age of Apocalypse reality’s Mr Sinister worked for Apocalypse. He harvested the DNA of Scott Summers (Cyclops) and Jean Grey to create Nate Grey, a mutant he hoped would help him overthrow Apocalypse.

During a battle with Apocalypse’s son, the two were transported to Earth-616. As Cable on Earth-616, Nate possessed his fully unlocked telepathic and telekinetic powers. He can also manipulate reality, which fans saw in the Age of X-Man miniseries when he rewrote reality into a paradise. He was officially ranked as an Omega-level Mutant after he used pure psionic energy to rebuild his body. Moira MacTaggert suggested that his psionic powers rivalled those of even the Phoenix Force possessed by Jean Grey.

2. Phoenix (Jean Grey) — The MCU’s New Founding X-Man

Image Credit: Marvel Comics

First Appearance: As Marvel Girl in X-Men #1 (September 1963); as Phoenix in X-Men #101 (October 1976)

Though her original abilities were just those of a simple telepath, Jean Grey, also known as Phoenix, changed herself and all mutants after her interactions with the all-powerful Phoenix Force. As the Phoenix, Grey has nearly unlimited power, including the ability to control others, fly, make force fields, change subatomic matter, and travel through the universe faster than light.

As the Dark Phoenix, these powers are even more enhanced and all the more lethal. This, in addition to her ability to resurrect herself, unsurprisingly puts her at the top of this list as the most powerful X-Men character. Due to her connection with the Phoenix Force, Jean Grey has long been considered the most powerful mutant in Marvel. However, even without help from the cosmic entity, she still holds that title.

As a young girl, Jean witnessed the tragic passing of her best friend, Annie, which awakened her abilities for the first time. However, due to the deep state of depression she had fallen into, she couldn’t control her new powers and isolated herself from others to retain her sanity. Her parents later called in Charles Xavier, who helped block her telepathic abilities until she could adequately control them. Instead, he unlocked her telekinetic abilities, which he showed her how to use. She eventually enrolled and became part of the first class at Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters.

The training she received from Professor X and her omega-level telepathic abilities make her the most powerful psychic on the planet. So when she first joined the X-Men, she took on the moniker Marvel Girl.

Jean has performed many influential and creative telepathic feats, which have affected many different events across the globe. For example, while only using her telepathy, with no assistance from the Phoenix Force, she could connect with every Krakoan mutant’s mind.

After becoming a host to the Phoenix Force and eventually overcoming its control, she became even more powerful and was even shown to be able to resurrect herself. Here, her telekinetic abilities are more average compared to her telepathic abilities, and while they aren’t at an omega level, they’re still quite impressive. Jean Grey is not only one of the most powerful X-Men, but she is also one of the most powerful beings in the Marvel universe. In some universes, she is second only to the One-Above-All and…

1. Powerhouse (Franklin Richards) — Marvel’s Most Powerful Mutant Isn’t Even a Mutant

Image Credit: Marvel Comics

First Appearance: Fantastic Four Annual #6 (November 1968)

The son of Reed Richards and Susan Storm has become one of the most heavily debated characters ever, especially after it was discovered that he wasn’t actually a mutant.

Unlike most mutants in the Marvel universe, Franklin’s psionic and reality-altering abilities awakened when he was still only a child, and as he matured, so did they. Finally, when he was old enough, his powers had reached that point where he could rebuild the multiverse at will. Something that he did after the events of Secret Wars was help his father restore the multiverse. This use of power, unfortunately, resulted in Franklin’s power depleting significantly.

Before he lost them entirely, Franklin Richards’ powers included telekinesis, matter manipulation and molecular alteration, time travel, teleportation, flight and the ability to shoot powerful blasts of energy.

Franklin was initially classified as an omega-level mutant and even joined the X-Men because of his abilities. However, it turns out that Franklin subconsciously altered his anatomy due to a desire to be special and made himself appear a mutant.

While his powers have depleted and his status and ranking as an Omega-level mutant are uncertain, Franklin still manages to live up to the code name Powerhouse. He made Galactus his herald and still retains his spot on the X-Men.

Whether he is a mutant or not, Franklin Richards is the most powerful X-Men character of all time.

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Who do you consider the most powerful and strongest X-Men characters of all time?

For a broader look at powerful characters, check out our comprehensive list of the 15 Most Powerful Characters in the Marvel Universe.