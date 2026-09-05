Every great story has a low point: the moment characters face their greatest fears. But as dire as the situation might be, some movies go a bit overboard with the despair, delivering truly memorable moments that stick with us far longer than the rest of the film. From the inevitable loss of a loved one to unexpected plot twists that recontextualize the entire movie, these 15 gut-wrenching moments caught characters completely off-guard and sent them spiraling into pure dread.

15. Interstellar — Cooper Realizes The Terrifying Effects Of Relativity

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

When Interstellar‘s Cooper and his team land on “Miller’s planet,” they soon realize that the unstable tides are the least of their worries. After a “brief” 3-hour exploration, the expedition returns to the Endurance and realizes the horrible truth of their mission: outside Miller’s planet, 23 years had passed.

We then see Cooper going through 23 years’ worth of missed messages from his daughter, Murph. When Cooper left Earth, she was 10. Now she was almost as old as Cooper himself. It’s a terrifying scene in which we see a completely broken Cooper – a man who understands time relativity, but now has to deal, personally, with its horrifying consequences.

14. The Lion King — The Death of Mufasa

Image Credit: Disney

When Scar betrays his brother and sends him falling to his death, it was the first brush with trauma for many of us who saw The Lion King as kids. The worst part is that only we, the audience, understand Scar’s betrayal. For Simba, he was solely responsible for his father’s death.

The scene where Simba tries to reanimate his father’s lifeless body is absolutely heartbreaking – a testament to the sheer power of The Lion King’s narrative. This is easily one of the most desperate moments in any Disney animated film, becoming an entire generation’s new “Bambi’s mom” moment.

13. Superman (1978) — Superman Watches Lois Lane Die

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

By now, everyone knows the classic “superhero flick” formula: as dire as everything feels, the hero wins in the end. Only a select few movies avoid this, with Avengers: Infinity War being a masterclass in doing so. Still, if we want a movie that left everyone in the audience dumbfounded with its shocking conclusion, we’d have to look no further than the original Superman, from 1978.

Against all odds, the Man of Steel fails to save his beloved Lois Lane in time. We see her die in an earthquake in a scene that’s surprisingly grim for a 1978 comic book film. Even though Superman manages to save her in the end by rewinding time, the scene is a grim reminder of Superman’s own limits.

12. Spider-Man (2002) — Peter Parker Loses Uncle Ben To A Random Criminal

Image Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing

In Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man, we see Peter Parker go through a life’s worth of character development in a single night. Shortly after Spider-Man’s first appearance, Peter decides not to stop a random criminal to get back at a shady wrestling promoter. As it turns out, this petty decision would result in one of the most traumatic events in comic book history.

Despite his newfound confidence, Peter is unable to save his uncle. A random act of violence and a wake-up call for the future Spider-Man, confirming Uncle Ben’s legendary motto: “With great power comes great responsibility”.

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11. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring — Frodo And The Fellowship Were Powerless As Gandalf Falls To The Balrog

Image Credit: New Line Cinema

All in all, The Lord of the Rings trilogy is a rather optimistic fantasy epic. Still, as idyllic as most of this iconic trilogy can be, there’s one moment that completely changed a generation: seeing Gandalf fall to his “death” fighting the Balrog.

The scene stands out as one of the most desperate events in the entire trilogy. Frodo and the Fellowship can only watch as the demonic beast drags Gandalf into the depths. It’s a moment that ends The Fellowship of the Ring on a rather somber note, but it also makes Gandalf’s eventual return all the more satisfying.

10. Alien — The Nostromo’s Crew Watches Helplessly As An Unknown Entity Kills Captain Dallas

Image Credit: 20th Century Fox

The original Alien film used the Xenomorph sparingly, only revealing the extraterrestrial abomination in key moments. One of those moments remains a true classic among horror fans: Captain Dallas’ ill-fated trip into the Nostromo’s air ducts.

Everything from the claustrophobic setting to the brilliant use of a motion sensor to tell us how close the alien is to Dallas is, simply put, perfect horror filmmaking. The fact that the Nostromo’s crew just know Dallas is dead and that they may be next only makes their situation even more miserable.

9. Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix — Harry Is Unable To Save Sirius Black

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For years, Harry Potter lived a miserable existence with his aunt, uncle, and cousin. When Sirius Black, his godfather, appeared, he finally knew what “having a family” truly meant. Unfortunately for him, happiness wouldn’t last long.

In The Order of the Phoenix, Harry and his friends finally come face to face with a revived Voldemort and his Death Eaters. The scene gives Harry the chance to fight alongside Sirius, only for him to fall victim to Bellatrix Lestrange. Sirius’ death is one of the most shocking in the entire franchise, and one that still raises a lot of questions about death and the afterlife in the Harry Potter series.

8. Se7en — Detective David Mills Listens To John Doe’s Ramblings, Wondering What’s In The Box

Image Credit: New Line Cinema

Se7en’s final minutes are easily the most memorable moments in the entire film. After capturing “John Doe” and putting an end to his ritualistic killings, detectives Mills and Somerset take the killer to a remote location, where they hope to find his final two victims.

Instead, they become a part of Doe’s twisted game. They find a box containing the severed head of Mills’ wife – a key part in Doe’s design. Mills gives in to his rage, killing Doe on the spot, inadvertently fulfilling the twisted killer’s master plan.

7. The Matrix: Cypher Systematically Unplugs And Murders Their Defenseless Crewmates In The Real World

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

“Not like this. Not like this,” those are Belinda McClory’s Switch final words as Cypher, part of Neo’s crew who betrays humanity, unplugs her from the Matrix, killing her on the spot. Neo and Trinity are completely helpless to avoid certain death, as their minds remain trapped in the Matrix. Were it not for Hammer regaining consciousness, Cypher would have ended the “Chosen One” in the very first movie. Quite anticlimactic for a trilogy.

6. Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope — Princess Leia Witnesses The Full Power Of The Death Star

Image Credit: LucasFilm

There’s no better example of the “show, don’t tell” rule than the Death Star blowing up Alderaan in the first Star Wars film. We know the Death Star is supposed to be immensely powerful, but seeing it completely obliterate an entire planet in the scene where it’s introduced is simply Machiavellian. Leia’s reaction to seeing her home destroyed, and how it sent ripples through the Force, quickly establishes how truly evil the Empire can be – and how far down the Dark Side Darth Vader has truly fallen.

5. John Wick — Beaten And Bleeding, John Is Forced To Watch Mobsters Kill His Beagle Puppy

Image Credit: Summit Entertainment

Before it became an epic tale of secret societies and larger-than-life killers, the original John Wick started with the most justifiable quest for revenge in movie history. While Iosef Tarasov and his goons ransack John’s place, they viciously kill his puppy, Daisy. Turns out that dog was the parting gift from his recently departed wife. This random act of violence sends John on a murderous rampage that would, inadvertently, result in an entire trilogy worth of the most pristine gun fu ever filmed.

4. Gladiator — Maximus Arrives Too Late To Save His Family

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

We could fill an entire list with tragic moments from Ridley Scott’s incredible Gladiator. That said, Maximus’ lowest point – and the entire motivation for his revenge – happens right at the beginning of the film. Commodus, after killing his father (the previous Caesar) and failing to secure Maximus’ loyalty, orders his and his family’s execution.

Maximus escapes his own death sentence and tries to reach his family’s home before the Roman troops. Unfortunately, he’s too late. When he reaches his house, he realizes Commodus has taken everything from him, killing his wife and young child. It’s a surprisingly brutal scene in a film that’s essentially made up of brutal scenes, and one that perfectly sets the tone for what’s to come.

3. The Dark Knight — Batman And Gordon Fall For Joker’s Trap

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Heath Ledger’s Joker remains one of the best takes on the Clown Prince of Crime we’ve ever seen – mostly because he’s one of the few who has actually managed to outsmart Batman.

In one of his sadistic schemes, Joker offers Batman a chance to save either Harvey Dent or his beloved Rachel Dawes. Of course, the Dark Knight chooses Rachel over Harvey and hurries to her location, only to find Harvey instead. Joker’s switcheroo cost Batman the love of his life, and half of Harvey’s face, to boot. It’s also one of the few moments where we see Batman as a vulnerable human, instead of the near-mythological entity he’s become.

2. The Incredibles — Mr. Incredible Believes Syndrome Killed His Family

Image Credit: Pixar

The Incredibles is an unusually dark film for Pixar standards. The movie constantly establishes high stakes, and no one – kid or adult – is ever truly safe from harm. Syndrome might also be one of the best villains in an animated film, and he would stop at nothing to get his revenge on Mr. Incredible. He even attempts to blow up the entire super family as Mr. Incredible watches helplessly. He genuinely believes he’s just seen his nemesis murder his wife and two kids, a decidedly dark twist for a Pixar flick.

1. The Mist — Without Hope And With Monsters Closing In, David Drayton Euthanizes His Son And Other Survivors

Image Credit: The Weinstein Company

Easily one of the greatest – and most devastating – plot twists ever, 2007’s The Mist ends in the most depressing way possible. Besieged by monsters and with zero hope of survival, David Drayton takes matters into his own hands. He euthanizes his son and the remaining survivors… only for the army to come seconds later to save the day. It’s an unexpected and cruel twist that not even Stephen King could have written.

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