For many comic book fans all over the world, Superman is the hero that started it all. A paragon not just of justice but also hope: the Kryptonian became associated with every positive aspect of the human condition, becoming one of the most iconic figures in pop culture. Now, as James Gunn prepares to introduce his vision of the Man of Steel with Superman, the timing couldn’t be more perfect. The world needs Superman. Let’s hope that the film reminds us why the Kryptonian isn’t just a superhero; he’s the ultimate representation of what humanity can aspire to be.

Revisiting Superman Returns

Perhaps one of the most undeservedly lambasted movies in Superman’s cinematic history had the right idea when it comes to the role that the Man of Steel plays in the entire superhero pantheon. The 2006 film Superman Returns pictures a world that’s moved on from the heroics of the Kryptonian — the unsung continuation of the original live-action Superman series of films.

In that film, Lois Lane, who also has moved on with her life without Clark Kent, has won a Pulitzer Prize for an article titled “Why The World Doesn’t Need Superman,” which discusses the reasons why the world does not need larger-than-life heroes such as the Man of Steel.

In our real world, we are living through a similar phase when it comes to our perception of Superman as a character. Sure, superheroes are all the rage right now, thanks to the massively popular Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the DC Universe doesn’t lag too far behind, either. However, there’s a certain cynicism to how we portray these characters that reveal that, yes, there’s a reason why the world needs Superman, and now is the perfect time for the Man of Steel to return.

By the end of Superman Returns, Lois Lane comes around and writes a new piece titled “Why The World Needs Superman,” where she recognizes that people were looking at Superman all wrong. Supes isn’t just a hero wearing spandex and a cape: he is an ideal. He represents the hope that humanity can become so much more than what they are, and perhaps it’s time we recognize that the reason why the world needs Superman is that we are in dire need of a radical change to our culture.

Enter James Gunn’s Superman: The Perfect Hero for Our Time

As we look ahead to James Gunn’s upcoming Superman, it’s clear that the director understands the deeper significance of the Man of Steel. Gunn has emphasized that his Superman will represent a beacon of hope, coming at a time when both the DCU and the world need it the most.

In Gunn’s words, this Superman is not just a hero with powers but a symbol of optimism, empathy, and unwavering morality. In a world filled with division and uncertainty, Superman’s return to the big screen couldn’t be more timely. We live in difficult times, and people are searching for figures who inspire hope and unity. Superman is that figure — a hero with good beliefs, strong morals, and the courage to stand for what’s right, even when it’s hard.

the world needs superman pic.twitter.com/sS7v2vgUYm — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) July 16, 2024

Superman: More Than Just a Superhero

Looking at Superman from a typical comic book lens, then yeah: a hero that is super fast, nearly invincible, and that can never do any wrong sure sounds boring. However, what if we consider the fact that Superman has transcended not just his identity as a superpowered Kryptonian, but also as a superhero? Gunn’s vision taps into this idea, presenting a Superman who isn’t defined by his powers but by his character and the ideals he embodies.

Matt Reeves’ The Batman was a hit with both fans and critics for its gritty representation of Gotham and the Dark Knight, and as great as that film was, there’s also a certain something that’s missing from that gloomy tale of revenge. Batman himself has said in the comics that Superman represents something that he never could: villains fear the Dark Knight, but Superman fills the hearts of the citizens with hopes for a better tomorrow.

Why The World Needs Superman

A hero that stands for Truth and Justice — both ideals that have become integral to the modern sociopolitical zeitgeist — will always have a place in popular culture. Gunn’s Superman has the potential to reignite the love and admiration for the character, not just as a superhero but as a symbol of what humanity can achieve when we embrace kindness, courage, and hope.

As far as comic book and movie fans are concerned, there will always be valid reasons why the world needs Superman. Now more than ever, Superman’s return could remind us all of what it truly means to believe in a better tomorrow.

James Gunn’s Superman trailer arrives at 6 am PST on Thursday morning (19 December 2024).