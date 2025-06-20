Melissa Benoist may have hung up the red cape back in 2021 after six seasons, but don’t think for a second she’s done caring about the Supergirl legacy. With James Gunn’s Superman flying into theatres on 11 July 2025, fans are buzzing, and that includes previous actors who wore the red cape and other filmmakers.

In fact, horror filmmaking duo Michael & Danny Philippou (Talk to Me, Bring Her Back) recently told Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum that they’re hyped for Superman because Gunn is “an auteur” and that “he will have his own fingerprint and his own vision. And I’m so excited for that”. DC Studios’ co-chief Peter Safran even went all-in, calling Gunn “the greatest superhero filmmaker of our generation.”

But The CW’s Supergirl seems to be more excited about Milly Alcock’s Kara Zor-El, aka Kara Danvers, than Kal-El.

Image Credit: The CW

“I’m more excited for her telling of Supergirl,” Benoist said in an interview with WatchMojo, “but I’m biased!” Which is completely fair considering Benoist was Supergirl for six seasons, starting on CBS before the show became a staple of The CW’s Arrowverse. From crossovers to Crisis events, she did it all, and now, she’s happily passing the torch to House of the Dragon’s Milly Alcock.

The new Supergirl solo film is scheduled to drop in 2026, and while Warner Bros. and DC Studios haven’t shared many details, Alcock has already wrapped her scenes, and she’s cautiously optimistic. Speaking to Extra, she laughed, “I can’t speak on it… I don’t want to get sued! I literally wrapped on Friday. It’s a whirlwind, it’s a crazy, wonderful life. I’m very, very excited. I think it’s actually gonna be a really good movie.”

Image Credit: DC Studios

Did she just dodge confirming a Superman cameo? Absolutely. But it’s also the most “yes, but I’m legally not allowed to say yes” answer ever. So Benoist’s question — “Is Milly Alcock supposed to be in this James Gunn [movie]?” — technically still hangs in the air. Not that it matters. She’s already planned to buy her ticket. “Once you’ve donned the glyph, you’re part of a very small club of people that has worn capes,” Benoist added. “So it always feels special when any iteration of the story and the canon comes to life.”

The DCEU is done. The Arrowverse is over. DC Studios is now forging something new across film, TV, and animation. And rather than sulking about her time as Supergirl ending, Melissa Benoist is choosing to celebrate what’s next. There’s something refreshing about that.

RELATED: Superman’s Rachel Brosnahan Doesn’t Feel Sympathy for Actors Who Complain About Superhero Roles