What – or rather who – do you picture when you think of Superman? The Man of Steel embodies the best qualities of humanity: hope, strength, and a desire to be and do the best we can at every moment. For those reasons, becoming a live-action avatar for the iconic character is a responsibility that any actor would love to embrace. Over the years, legends like Christopher Reeve have made us believe a man can fly. Thankfully, most – if not all – of the live-action picks for the Man of Steel have been impeccable so far. Even the most divisive ones, like Superman Returns‘ Brandon Routh, have injected some unique qualities into the collective mythos of Superman.

Still, thinking about Hollywood’s “What Ifs” will always be a favorite pastime among fans. Last year, a major bombshell dropped for Superman fans. Finally, after all these years, we had new information about Superman: Flyby, the canceled J.J. Abrams Superman movie that Superman Returns could have been. As you might know, Brandon Routh wasn’t always going to be the new Man of Steel; some actors considered for the role were Jason Behr, Michael Cassidy, and even Henry Cavill, almost a decade before he became Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel.

However, the most surprising news is that Brendan Fraser was also considered for the Superman role . According to the actor, “Studio politics” were to blame. The fact that we never got to see Brendan Fraser as the Man of Steel is nothing short of heartbreaking, especially if we consider he would be playing the character at the height of his career.

Brendan Fraser Is The Perfect Superman

There’s a unique quality about Fraser that makes him feel more “human” than most of the people working in Hollywood. Movies like The Mummy, where Fraser starred as an action star, show that he blends relatability with a larger-than-life persona – a quality that should be present in any actor embodying the Man of Steel.

If there’s something that Fraser also did uniquely well is to always keep a permanent aura of optimism with him. Even in movies like The Passion of Darkly Noon, you can tell that Fraser is a good guy, even if he doesn’t necessarily play one. That’s the kind of energy we expect from Superman. And the reason why it’s such a shame we might never see what could have been.

What Ifs and Should Have Beens

The Whale finally cemented Fraser as one of Hollywood’s greats. His career went through many dark phases – undeniably so . However, the fact that he emerged from all that turbulence as an even better actor speaks volumes about his versatility and unabated spirit.

Brendan Fraser might have not played Superman on the big screen, but his life story is worthy of the Man of Steel himself. Even now, fans still wonder what Fraser would have looked like wearing the iconic red and blue . His enduring resilience and ability to inspire mirror Superman’s ethos, proving that sometimes, the heroes we imagine on-screen aren’t so different from the ones we admire in real life.

Tell us, would you have liked to see Brendan Fraser as Superman?