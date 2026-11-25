How would you feel if you dedicated hours of your life to creating scenes between Draconia Malfoy and Harry Potter only to have them taken down by a multi-billion-dollar studio? According to an exclusive from That Park Place , Warner Bros. has confirmed it sent the copyright notices that led to the termination of a Malfoid creator’s YouTube channel. The news comes about a month before HBO’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone series debuts on December 25, and it feels like a studio-issued Howler.

What Is Malfoid? The Female Draco Malfoy Fan Trend Explained

If you’re scratching your head, wondering, “what’s a Malfoid?”, allow us to enlighten you. Malfoid is a fan phenomenon that re-imagines Draco Malfoy as a female character, often appearing in comedic and romantic situations with Harry. She isn’t canon: she doesn’t appear in the books, the films or HBO’s series.

What started out as anime-style fan illustrations quickly turned into AI-generated shorts, becoming increasingly popular in September 2026, after artist REDTEN’s September 22 illustration took off, according to Know Your Meme .

Who Is Holland, the Malfoid YouTuber Warner Bros. Struck?

The creator in question, who goes by ‘Holland’, runs Next Realm Studios and not much else is publicly known about him. His YouTube channel had about 13,000 subscribers when it was terminated after receiving 13 copyright strikes. Holland has called the strikes false and says they came after he tried to remove unauthorized reuploads of his AI-generated series, according to earlier reporting from That Park Place.

The Warner Bros. Email Confirming the Malfoid Copyright Strikes

Holland shared an enlightening email with That Park Place, which the creator received on November 9. The email came from a man called Ahassim Rashid, who identified himself as Warner Bros.’ Vice President of Anti-Piracy and Brand Protection. It plainly reads: “We confirm that the notices are genuine and sent from WB.” For context, YouTube says three copyright strikes within 90 days can get a channel terminated , so 13 strikes is far past that line.

Has Warner Bros. Cracked Down on Other Malfoid YouTubers?

While Holland’s email came directly from a Warner Bros. executive, there’s no proof that Warner Bros. is behind every Malfoid takedown. Other creators (including Katechon Studio, JA Vazquez and @galakushi) have reportedly seen videos removed or channels disrupted, though Dexerto notes it’s unclear whether Warner Bros. was behind those cases.

What Harry Potter Fans Are Saying About the Malfoid Takedowns

@senpaisauces’ Instagram post detailing the Warner Bros. takedown has racked up thousands of likes and hundreds of comments (mostly in favor of the creators), including:

@blackrabbit071: “Let them, their strikes will only make us yearn more. 💚🐍”

@htn.shrw: “booo we all waiting for malfoid’s next episode 😢”

@kawaiilola: “Malfoid better than the new series”

What Malfoid Creators Want: Clear Fan Content Rules from Warner Bros.

Holland says that he has no intention of fighting Warner Bros. and respects the fact that the company owns the franchise. However, he points out that most creators pay for these videos themselves and they deserve clear guidelines on what noncommercial content is allowed.

Next Realm Studios has created a Change.org petition asking for that exact thing, and it’s already reached over 1,000 signatures.

Why the Timing of the Malfoid Crackdown Matters for HBO’s Harry Potter Series

Image Credit: HBO

The upcoming HBO series is going to introduce the Wizarding World to a brand-new generation and bring back longtime fans. That Park Place argues that cracking down on fan accounts right before the premiere could create friction, while still acknowledging Warner Bros. is acting within its legal rights. Want more on the series? Read our take on the first teaser trailer and Daniel Radcliffe’s letter to Dominic McLaughlin.

Where to Watch: HBO’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone premieres on HBO and HBO Max on December 25, 2026. The first season runs eight episodes, airing on HBO in the U.S. and HBO Max worldwide.