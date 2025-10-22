HBO Max is raising prices again, because apparently, “prestige TV” comes with prestige billing. Starting October 21, the streamer’s Basic plan with ads jumps to $10.99 a month. The annual version rises to $109.99.

Standard and Premium Plans Are Climbing Too

The Standard plan isn’t escaping the pain either. It’s going up $1.50 a month to $18.49, or $184.99 a year. The Premium plan? A cool $22.99 monthly, or $229.99 annually. The only thing streaming faster than HBO Max’s shows right now is the price increase itself.

Your Wallet Gets a 30-Day Warning

Image Credit: HBO Max

If you’re an existing subscriber, you’ll get a 30-day heads-up before your renewal date. So, your November 20, 2025, bill will be much higher. Annual members get a reprieve until renewal.

Warner Bros. Discovery Says It’s “Investing in Premium Content”

Warner Bros. Discovery insists it’s all about “investing in premium content.” Peacemaker Season 2, DC’s next big swing with Superman, and the long-awaited Minecraft Movie don’t pay for themselves. CEO David Zaslav warned of this back in September.

HBO Max Is Officially the Priciest Streamer Around

For context, Netflix’s Standard plan costs $15.49, and Disney+ still bundles cheaper. HBO Max now stands as one of the priciest ad-free options out there, over 20% more expensive than some rivals.

Three Hikes in Three Years? That’s a Pattern

This is the third hike in three years, and users are starting to feel the fatigue. The streaming dream (one affordable escape from cable) is now a full-priced reunion. Every platform wants a bigger slice, but HBO Max seems to want your whole dessert. Still, 125 million subscribers can’t all cancel, right?

Behind the Scenes: A Possible Sale in Motion

There’s a corporate subplot here worthy of an HBO drama. Warner Bros. Discovery’s board is reportedly reviewing “strategic alternatives,” including a full sale. After rejecting a lowball offer from Paramount Skydance’s David Ellison, insiders say the company is open to everything, from selling Warner Bros. outright to splitting into two by 2026.

The $40 Billion Debt Shadow

If that sounds messy, it is. Insiders call this a “fire sale disguised as prudence.” With nearly $40 billion in debt from the 2022 merger, Warner Bros. Discovery is under pressure. The price hikes might just be a way to look more appealing to buyers before the real-life Succession storyline kicks off.

Streaming Meets Wrestling and Corporate Chaos

Image Credit: Fortress of Solitude

Potential suitors are Netflix, Amazon, Apple, or even Comcast. Private equity sharks are circling, too. AEW fans, meanwhile, can already watch Dynamite and Collision on HBO Max, plus pay-per-views like All Out Toronto for $39.99.

HBO Max Still Promises Bigger Things Ahead

Image Credit: Fortress of Solitude

Warner Bros. Discovery says it’s “scaling HBO Max globally.” The company’s still figuring out how to make all this make sense. Until then, subscribers pay more, executives cash out, and the rest of us just hope Welcome to Derry is worth $22.99 a month.

