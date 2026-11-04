Steven Seagal’s journey to becoming an action hero was different from the path taken by his peers. He had zero acting experience, but he somehow found himself becoming one of the top stars on the planet in no time. How did that happen?

Nick de Semlyen’s The Last Action Heroes: The Triumphs, Flops, and Feuds of Hollywood’s Kings of Carnage covers the rise of Seagal in great detail. As it turns out, it was a case of him meeting the right person at the right time. Seagal worked as a personal trainer for Hollywood agent Michael Ovitz, who, in turn, recommended him to Terry Semel, the then-president of Warner Bros.

The problem was that Seagal had no acting experience. He had circled the entertainment industry in the past, training and preparing actors such as Sean Connery for roles (on Never Say Never Again, he accidentally broke Connery’s wrist in training), but he was an unknown quantity as a screen presence. So a showcase was organized for him to strut his stuff to the executives and convince them. At the Warner Bros. studio lot, Seagal took on four martial artists in a display of prowess and power. Reportedly, Seagal pricked his own hand with a knife and wiped the blood on his face like warpaint before dismantling his opponents in an extraordinary fashion. When it was all said and done, he bowed and walked out of the room.

“The demonstration was quite miraculous,” Semel said. “I’m no martial-arts expert, but he had the ability to send these guys up in the air so effortlessly.” Semel wasn’t the only person impressed, as everybody came out of that meeting believing they’d seen the birth of the next movie star right in front of their eyes.

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Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Despite all the plaudits, what they had witnessed was all pre-planned to make Seagal look good. Much like in wrestling, the martial artists sold for Seagal and took bumps. “I still can’t believe that those guys at Warners didn’t know that it was a rehearsed demonstration,” Mark Mikita, one of the four selected martial artists, told Spy magazine. “It shouldn’t have fooled anybody. Seagal could not toss me or anyone else in the air unless we were in on it.”

Still, it worked. Above the Law (1988) opened in April 1988, grossed about $18.9 million in the U.S. on a $7.5 million budget, and kicked off a run that included Hard to Kill, Marked for Death, Out for Justice and Under Siege (1992).

However, there’s always been a mystery to just how good Seagal really is as a martial artist. “Many, many different kinds of people came to discredit me, kick a**, or kill me, and it never lasted more than a few seconds,” Seagal said. “I’m not the one who got hurt or carried away.”

In addition to this, there are rumors that Seagal wasn’t only an accomplished martial artist but also a former CIA agent. “I am reticent to get into that,” he said, “but I will say that I did do special security operations for some kings and queens and monarchs. Some important people.”

Maybe it’s all true, and Seagal is a lethal weapon. Or maybe his background smells a lot like Frank Dux’s fishy story that inspired Bloodsport.

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Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Above the Law , the 1988 film that launched him, arrives on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray in the U.S. on November 10, 2026, which makes this a good time to revisit how he landed the job.

Above the Law isn’t streaming for free right now, but you can rent it on Amazon, Apple TV and Fandango At Home .