It’s no secret that movie theaters are struggling right now. The once-magical place where film lovers congregated to celebrate cinema is like a ghost town now. Unless it’s a big Avengers-styled event, a cinema is a quieter place than a library on any given weeknight.

Now, this isn’t a piece to analyze what’s gone wrong with movie theaters, because the reality is it’s a multipronged answer. Instead, this is about looking at what can be done right now – the immediate fixes – to ensure movie theaters don’t go the way of the Kodak camera or Universal’s Dark Universe. In addition, it’s all easy and implementable advice that can be applied immediately!

Be realistic about the pricing model for tickets

One month’s subscription for Prime Video is R79, while one movie ticket at Ster-Kinekor for a 2D movie is R149. Something is deeply broken here. Of course, movie theaters have their own operating costs and studios need to make back their money, but when entertainment options are cheaper from the comfort of your own home, eh, it’s a no-brainer to stay in rather than go out, right?

In the U.S., AMC is launching a half-off special every Wednesday to see if more people go to the cinema. It’s a good first step that should encourage other cinema chains to follow suit. Look, slashing prices is something that no business likes to do, but it comes down to this simple fact: would you rather make some money rather than none? At some point, those beancounters in finance will need to consider this option.

Stop ripping us off with the snacks

Why does a watered-down Coke and week-old popcorn cost us as much as a movie ticket, if not more? I understand it’s the same model as a restaurant where you pay triple the price for a Coke than you would from a regular store, but jeez, Louise, buying movie theater snacks feels like a bigger daylight robbery than e-tolls.

In my varsity days, there was an independent cinema near me that ran specials on a certain day: a ticket and snack combo. It wasn’t anything too fancy, but it was a medium drink, popcorn, and ticket for a very reasonable price. I know that movie theaters argue they have these same specials, but do they really? It’s like balloon payment finance for a car – when you do the numbers, you realize you’re paying far more than you should.

Kick the a**holes out of the cinema

Image Credit: AMC

I’m so f***ing tired of people using their phones in the movie theater. Seriously, if you can’t keep your hands off your phone for two hours, don’t come. No one wants you there – unless we can take your phone and use it to beat sense into you. The opening credits don’t even start and these walking and talking human excrements feel the need to watch an Instagram video. Why? I swear to God I’m waiting for the day one of them pulls down their pants and takes a dump during a movie, because they feel awfully comfortable in a public setting.

Now, I hold these people accountable for their actions, but the movie theater staff aren’t helping matters much. You report them, and they shrug their shoulders and say they can’t do anything about it. You know, all those signs and messages saying, “Turn off your phones,” mean about as much as the president’s promises during a State of the Nation address. Guess what happens? You chase away the people who actually still care about movie theaters, because they realize they don’t want to fork out a small bond payment to come and watch a**holes misbehave themselves.

Start selling movie merchandise

“If cinemas are so expensive as is, why do you want to introduce more products, doofus?” Because it’s a good idea, duh. Think about it: why aren’t there shirts, hoodies, posters, and other merch ideas sold at movie theaters? This is the best place to put these products on sale for fans.

For movie theaters, it also offers another unique marketing opportunity: allowing you to run regular competitions for paying patrons where they can win goodies from the merch stand. It adds a different flavor to the experience, which is exactly what going to the movie theater should be about. Make it special, make it memorable.

