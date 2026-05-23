From “modelling” posters to magazine covers, Carmen Electra rocked the ‘90s. Her unique edge and undeniably amazing looks earned her some truly iconic roles. Even her name on its own became a popular brand in the ‘90s, a decade defined by its colorful (if edgy) pop culture.

A small-town girl discovered by rock royalty, Electra’s own real story deserves all the Hollywood glam it can get. Let’s take a look back at how “Tara” became Carmen, how her looks captivated a generation, and how she’s managed to keep being an idol on her own terms.

The Small-Town Girl Prince Renamed Carmen Electra

Electra is one of the most complete entertainers in the industry. She started as a dancer and quickly pivoted towards singing, and she did so in the best way possible. In 1991, after moving from Ohio to Minneapolis, Minnesota, she met the one and only Prince, who immediately noticed something about her: her name.

The icon we know as Carmen Electra was born Tara Leigh Patrick, but Prince, captivated by her face, told her, “You’re not a Tara. You’re not Tara. You’re Carmen.” For years, “Carmen Electra” was only Tara’s stage name, until she legally changed her name in 2024.

How Baywatch Made Carmen Electra a Global Sex Icon

Image Credit: NBC

In 1996, Electra appeared in a single episode of the show Baywatch Nights, a spin-off of the original Baywatch. She must have made a strong impression, because, only a year later, she was joining the main cast of the original series as Lani McKenzie. When audiences worldwide saw her in the legendary Baywatch red swimsuit, a new sex icon was born.

The 2000s gave Electra a chance to flex her comedic muscles. She appeared in a collection of spoof films, including the Scary Movie series, 2004’s Starsky & Hutch, Bedtime Stories, and more. Her status as an undeniable bombshell meant that she, more often than not, appeared as a fictionalized version of herself – as it happened in The Simpsons, House, and the short-lived Friends spin-off, Joey.

The 9-Day Marriage and the Relationship That Became a TV Show

Image Credit: Netflix

Electra has been married twice, and her husbands have certainly been interesting characters, to say the least. She first married the extravagant NBA star Dennis Rodman in 1998 in an impromptu Vegas wedding that both parties soon regretted. Rodman filed for annulment only nine days after they tied the knot, and after a brief shot at reconciliation, the couple went their separate ways six months later.

Her relationship with Dave Navarro, which lasted from 2003 until 2007, turned into the perfect storm of drama for tabloids and shows like Til Death Do Us Part: Carmen and Dave.

At 54, Carmen Electra Is More Visible — and More Unapologetic — Than Ever

Today, Carmen Electra is even more electrifying than ever. She keeps her status as a beauty icon in the most 2020s way possible: with an OnlyFans account where she posts provocative content. She even joined Denise Richards, of Starship Troopers fame, on a very spicy Valentine’s Day special post this year.

Her social media makes one thing abundantly clear: Carmen Electra is here to stay, and she looks just as great now as she did almost three decades ago.

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