Ever since we began the wild ride that is the MCU all the way back in 2008, there’s been a clear power structure at the center of it all: The Avengers. Not only are they Earth’s Mightiest Heroes – outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they represent Marvel’s most commercially successful characters.

Things changed after Avengers: Endgame, however. Losing both Iron Man and the original Captain America in a single film forced the MCU out of its comfort zone, and into a severe slump where it still lies to this day. Though there are some exceptions here and there (like Deadpool & Wolverine), it’s safe to say the franchise is nowhere near as popular as it was in 2019.

Now, four years after the last Avengers movie, it seems we’re finally getting some answers as to what happened to Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. They disbanded, of course – but Captain America: Brave New World promises that Marvel’s premiere superhero team is about to make its triumphant return, and they’ll need someone to lead them.

As is tradition, Marvel has been spoonfeeding fans with trailers and sneak peeks ahead of Brave New World’s February 14 release date. Recently, the studio released one brief but revealing scene featuring Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson and Harrison Ford’s Thadeus Ross.

Ross, now the President of the United States of America, appears somewhat open to mending the flaws of his administration regarding the Avengers initiative. In the teaser scene, we see him ask Sam to help him “Rebuild the Avengers.” So that’s it, mystery solved – Sam Wilson is officially the new leader of the Avengers, right? Well, not quite.

Marvel has another tradition when it comes to sneak peeks: gaslighting fans. The studio loves to alter details in their trailers to misdirect fans’ expectations. Remember how they hid Hulk for most of Endgame’s marketing? We might be seeing a similar situation here with Ross’ intentions.

“Thunderbolt” Ross isn’t just a recurring character in Marvel comics – he’s a well-established antagonist. We know for a fact he’ll be a major villain in the film, so maybe his intentions with the Avengers aren’t exactly what they seem. If anything, establishing the new Avengers as a government-sanctioned superhero team goes against what Captain America believed in the comics, particularly during the first Civil War.

Even if Ross isn’t the stand-up guy he believes himself to be, Sam will more than likely end up becoming the new de facto leader of the Avengers in the MCU. Captain America is a symbol of hope in the Marvel Universe, so it makes sense for him to spearhead a new generation of heroes as we approach the MCU’s unpredictable Phase Six.

Now that we’re headed into uncharted waters with a potential Iron Man Doctor Doom and a Fantastic Four from the sixties, the looming question isn’t just who will lead the Avengers, but what they’ll stand for. Sam Wilson’s ascension as Captain America positions him as the natural heir to Steve Rogers’ legacy – a symbol of unwavering idealism in a world increasingly skeptical of heroes (which just so happens to mirror the real-life state of the MCU).

