It’s the moment we’ve all been counting down to—the first trailer for Marvel Studios’ new Fantastic Four: The First Steps has officially been released. Even though the video is only one and a half minutes long, there’s enough packed into those few seconds to indicate that this reboot will indeed be, well, Fantastic. So, let’s break it all down.

First Steps represents a significant new chapter for the iconic superhero team, providing comic book fans with a more accurate and faithful adaptation of the beloved characters. This is all set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world—something we haven’t seen in previous adaptations.

Image Credit: Marvel Studios

Of course, there’s more to the Fantastic Four: The First Steps teaser trailer than just the incredible sets and costumes that director Matt Shakman (WandaVision) so beautifully crafts. We are shown into the team’s headquarters, the chic Baxter Building, provided a sneak peek at their helpful artificial intelligence assistant, H.E.R.B.I.E., and teased with scenes of each team member demonstrating their special abilities (everyone besides Reed Richards, that is).

But perhaps the two most intriguing glimpses we are given are the first sighting of the enormous supervillain Galactus towering menacingly above the city and an enigmatic John Malkovich emerging from the shadows with his long beard and grey hair. Yes, this short trailer does pack a lot of action. Blink, and you could miss some of the most exciting details.

One can safely assume that this rendition of the Fantastic Four is already expected to be more epic than any other before it. But that’s a given when the cast includes the likes of Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ralph Ineson, Julia Garner, Paul Walter Hauser, and THE John Malkovich. Fans of the franchise will indeed be counting down the days until its release in cinemas on 25 July 2025.

