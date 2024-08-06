Fans are analyzing a new interview with the cast of Captain America: Brave New World and believe that Harrison Ford and Anthony Mackie are hinting at a Hulk vs Red Hulk showdown in the film.

Red Hulk In Captain America: Brave New World

Captain America: Brave New World might be one of the most anticipated films in the modern Marvel Cinematic Universe. Expectations are high for this one, seeing as it will introduce a new face and identity for one of Marvel’s most iconic characters. As much as we all loved Chris Evans as Cap, it’s time for Anthony Mackie to prove he can be the leading man in a mainline Marvel film.

Now, fans tuning in to the San Diego Comic-Con learned that there will be more than just a new Captain America to look forward to in Brave New World. We’ve known for a while that “Thunderbolt” Ross, played by none other than Harrison Ford, would be part of the film.

Ross’ inclusion sparked curiosity in the savviest Marvel fans, and it seems their hypotheses were correct. Brave New World will feature Red Hulk as one of its characters – most likely in an antagonistic role. The reveal came from a brief appearance in the film’s official teaser trailer , released a couple of weeks ago.

Besides the reveal of Breaking Bad and The Boys‘ Giancarlo Esposito joining the film as a mysterious new villain, fans also got a brief glimpse at Red Hulk himself in the last shots of the trailer. Immediately, there was only one question in the minds of fans and YouTube commenters everywhere: how is Sam Wilson supposed to go head-to-head against someone like the Red Hulk? Well, according to Anthony Mackie, he might not need to.

A Hulk-Sized Slip

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly , Anthony Mackie and the main cast of Brave New World shared some info about the upcoming film. Mackie and Ford answered the usual questions about what the movie means for them and the franchise – the usual PR routine. However, Mackie also revealed a precious bit of info that fans might want to hear.

The Captain America actor heavily implies there’s more than one Hulk in the film, assuring Ford he’s the only “Red one” in the movie. “There are multiple Hulks, but there’s only one Red Hulk,” that’s the exact quote from Mackie on the subject, which all but confirms Brave New World will centre around Gamma-powered individuals to some degree.

The quote aligns perfectly well with rumours surrounding Brave New World‘s plot that have circulated on the internet since last year. Based on Tim Blake Nelson’s return to the MCU after The Incredible Hulk (which starred Edward Norton as Hulk), fans believe The Leader will play a significant role in the upcoming Captain America film.

Considering Sam has Cap’s shield and Falcon’s wings, but no super soldier serum, he’ll need all the help he can get if he wants to go mano a mano against the Red Hulk. Suddenly, those rumours about Mark Ruffalo appearing in Brave New World sound extremely credible.

Seeing as Disney decided Deadpool & Wolverine would be the only Marvel film for 2024, we’ll have to wait until February next year to see what this new version of Captain America has in store for the MCU.

Tell us, do you want to see Red Hulk vs Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World? Also, how do you feel about the Hulk vs Wolverine movie?