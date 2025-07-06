With Superman set to be the first flight for James Gunn’s DCU, it’s only a matter of time until DC Studios announces the next Batman actor. Sure, everyone has their own favorite performer in mind, and some people would love the chaos if the DCU cast Jack Black as the Dark Knight for instance, but Fortress of Solitude put together a fan poll on our Facebook page, asking our readers who they would choose. Serious contenders, of course (sorry, Jack).

The method behind the madness involved selecting three actors who have been linked to the role for the longest time: Scott Adkins, Jensen Ackles, and Alan Ritchson. While there’s no guarantee that they’re even in consideration now, these are names often flung around when discussing the next Batman. The Fortress readers had their say – and let’s say the popular choice garnered nearly 50% of the votes!

Scott Adkins received 16.7% of the votes

If you have followed Fortress of Solitude for a while, it’s no secret that we’re big fans of martial arts actor Scott Adkins and think he’d be the ultimate Batman. Heck, we were the site that posted his audition video when he tried out for Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, so it’s obvious that we would be buying day one tickets to see it happen in James Gunn’s DCU.

Adkins acknowledged and appreciated our calls for him to be the Bat when we spoke to him in 2024. Would he accept the part now, though? “I’m happy doing my movies,” he told us. “That’s the thing about acting. You never know what’s around the corner. You never know what’s gonna happen, so you just keep doing your job. Do the best with the jobs that you get offered, and, you know, who knows? Just keep trying to do a good job is my plan.”

Alan Ritchson secured 38.3% of the votes

Look, something happens whenever we chat to actors. Somehow, the conversation always turns to the topic of Batman. In the case of Alan Ritchson, the same occurred when Fortress of Solitude spoke to him in 2023. While promoting Reacher Season 2, we asked him what he thought about the fact that Kevin Smith referred to Reacher as “Batman without the cape.”

“With all the rumours flying that I’m supposed to be playing Batman, how can I knock Batman?” Ritchson said. “I would love to play Batman. You know, [Batman without a cape] is a great analogy, actually.”

Jensen Ackles came out on top with 45% of the votes

Another name that’s been linked with the part of Batman for so long is Jensen Ackles. The actor has voiced the Caped Crusader in animated films, but he hasn’t had the opportunity to play him in a live-action project (yet). Judging by the votes cast, Fortress of Solitude’s readers would welcome the opportunity to see Ackles suit up as Batman – more than anyone else mentioned.

What does he think about it, though? Well, Ackles told Collider that it would be a tall order, but he would welcome it. “You talk about not wanting to fumble the football – that’s one that I would be nervous as hell to carry,” he said. “But also proud. A certain feather in the cap. Anybody who gets to wear the cowl, they got something.”

Tell us, are there any other actors you would like to see cast as Batman in James Gunn’s DCU?