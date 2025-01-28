While Marvel fans continue to debate whether Sam Wilson or Bucky Barnes deserved the shield and the mantle of Captain America in the MCU, Anthony Mackie has stirred even more controversy about the character. While promoting the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World in Rome, Mackie gave a surprising response to a question about Cap’s role as a superhero. According to the 46-year-old U.S. actor, Captain America is more about values like honor, dignity, and integrity than, well, America itself.

Is ‘America’ Still Relevant in Captain America’s Name?

Image Credit: Marvel Studios

In a clip making the rounds on Instagram , Mackie explains his perspective: “Captain America represents a lot of different things, and I don’t think the term ‘America’ should be one of those representations. It’s about a man who keeps his word, who has honor, dignity, and integrity. Someone who is trustworthy and dependable.”

That’s a fairly noble sentiment, right? But does this mean Mackie thinks America doesn’t align with those values? While he didn’t say that outright, the internet is buzzing with interpretations. Some Marvel fans are all for redefining Captain America as a symbol of universal virtues, while others argue the name itself ties the character closely to the U.S. Whether you agree or not, one thing’s clear—Mackie’s take will stir up conversations as the movie’s release date approaches.

Superheroes Ditching ‘America’: A Growing Trend?

Captain America isn’t the only superhero distancing himself from “America.” A few years ago, Superman also changed his motto from “Truth, Justice and the American Way” to “Truth, Justice and a Better Tomorrow.” Whether this is a political stance or meant to be more inclusive (for the entire world), it’s hard to tell.

Captain America has always proudly worn the stars and stripes inspired by the U.S. flag. He has also fought in U.S. wars and protected America from foreign attacks, like the Nazis’ Hydra regime. Over the years, the lines in the comic books and films have blurred a little. We’ve seen Cap join Hydra. We’ve seen him hunted by the U.S. government for refusing to abide by the Superhuman Registration Act. Could we see him forsake his name and what it represents too?

Captain America: Brave New World Has An Interesting Plot

Image Credit: Marvel Studios

Captain America: Brave New World lands in theaters on February 14th, making Valentine’s Day a little more action-packed. Directed by Julius Onah, the movie picks up with Sam Wilson fully embracing his role as the new Captain America. The plot? After meeting newly elected President Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford), Sam is caught in an international crisis. The stakes escalate as he uncovers a sinister global conspiracy that could leave the world “seeing red.” Hulk red.

So, what do you think? Should Captain America stick to being a US-centric hero, or does Anthony Mackie have a point about transcending borders? Let us know in the comments.