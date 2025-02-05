Captain America: Brave New World sees Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson suit up as Cap in his own solo movie. Now, the film’s producer Nate Moore has opened up about the biggest differences between Sam and Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers as Captain America.

Moore has been a part of Sam’s journey ever since he debuted in 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier. This makes him someone who understands the character’s arc better than most and what he brings to the table as Cap. Moore also knows that Sam and Steve are two unique people, who will treat the Captain America moniker with different approaches.

Image Credit: Marvel Studios

During a recent virtual junket with Moore, Fortress of Solitude asked the longtime Marvel Studios producer what’s the biggest difference between Sam and Steve as Captain America. Moore broke it down. “One of the things we always found interesting about Steve is he was – and is – a man out of time, and so in the modern world, he always felt a little out of place,” Moore said. “And I do think, because he was a Super Soldier, he always felt a little – to me – outside of the realm of normal people.”

In comparison, Moore sees Sam as far more relatable to the average person. “Sam is very much an everyman,” he said. “He’s not a Super Soldier. He’s somebody who we meet as a counselor. I still think the empathy that he brings as a human being makes him a different Captain America.”

Moore added how this contrast sees them react differently in situations. In fact, Sam might be the better team player of the pair. “Obviously, they have different skill sets when you get into the action, but I do think their approach to problem solving is a bit different,” Moore said. “Sam is someone who leads with his emotions and finds commonality in people. I think Steve is someone who kind of leads by example, but maybe doesn’t bring people along in the same way, if that makes sense.”

Image Credit: Marvel Studios

Captain America: Brave New World sees Sam in a world where Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford) becomes the new president of the United States – and also the Red Hulk. After Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly) becomes embroiled in a major event, Sam and his new sidekick, Joaquin Torres/Falcon (Danny Ramirez), need to find a way to prove Isaiah’s innocence. The film looks to cement Sam as the new Cap and pave the way for the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.