Christmas movies are notoriously tough sells – maybe even more so now that everybody is like the Grinch and exorcising their holiday spirit like it’s Pazuzu. Paul and Jiriya Spurrier’s The Christmas Dream tries to bring back the sweet, sentimental feelings of this most magical time of the year, but it’s a mixed bag packed with gifts and coal.

At the heart of the story is 10-year-old Lek (played by Amata Masmalai), who finds out about Santa Claus and the magic of Christmas from her teacher at school. She becomes enamored with the concept and wonders why Santa never visits Thailand. After she’s orphaned, she – and her one-legged doll Bella – journeys across Thailand to find a new place to call home. Lek believes the spirit of Christmas will lead her to a new family and make all her dreams come true.

Spectacle is something that The Christmas Dream isn’t short of. Billed as Thailand’s first musical in 50 years, the film packs its runtime with 18 original and captivating songs. It’s way too easy to get lost in song with Lek and the various characters she meets along the way in this visually dazzling adventure that charts across the Thai landscape. This isn’t a typical Christmas movie set in a snowy wonderland; instead, it focuses on the breadth of what Thailand offers and all its majesty.

Holding all of this together is Amata Masmalai. The young actor charms and proves to have a genuine likeability as Lek. You root for her character and hope she gets everything she wants. She’s like a live-action Disney princess who’s destined for more in her life.

Image Credit: CFS Commercial Films Siam

Unfortunately, the filmmakers can’t decide if this is a Disney movie or a more serious drama, and the clash of tones isn’t just startling – it’s unsettling. You have parts that tickle with a touch of whimsy and joyful hope; then you get punched in the throat with scenes featuring harrowing domestic violence and cold-blooded murder.

The tonal confusion makes it difficult to determine who this film is for. From the dialogue and characters, it appears to be geared toward a younger-leaning audience, but the domestic violence subplot is made for a mature crowd. In fact, this problem could have been avoided entirely if the filmmakers had taken the approach of introducing Lek after the death of her mother. You can allude to her tragic past, but you don’t need to show the emotional and physical trauma.

This leads to my next point: at 140 minutes, The Christmas Dream is way too long. This film could have been trimmed by 40 to 50 minutes to firm up the narrative and keep it moving at a steady pace. As mentioned earlier, the whole lead-up to Lek heading off on her journey could have been told in 10-15 minutes instead of 30.

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Image Credit: CFS Commercial Films Siam

It’s disappointing, to say the least, because The Christmas Dream has all the right ingredients – it just doesn’t know what to do with them. The musical numbers are catchy, the young cast is charming, and the cinematography dazzles in capturing the magnitude of Lek’s adventure through Thailand. Yet the desire to do too much and the lack of ruthlessness in the edit harm the film in the end.

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The Christmas Dream A young girl lives in the mountains of Northern Thailand. When she is tragically orphaned, she sets out on a lone quest for a new home and family. Her journey will take her across Thailand, and bring many adventures. Studio: Commercial Films Siam Running Time: 135 min Release Date: 2026 Cast: Amata Masmalai, Victoria Woodman, Adam Kaokept, Manatsanun Phanlerdwongsakul, Vithaya Pansringarm, Sahajak Boonthanakit Director: Jiriya Spurrier, Paul Spurrier Writers: Jiriya Spurrier, Paul Spurrier Genre: Christmas, Musical Box Office: N/A