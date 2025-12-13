Kurt Russell’s brilliant take on Santa Claus is something we fans can’t get enough of, and it’s no surprise. The Christmas Chronicles franchise is one that has become a staple for modern holidays, thanks to the lovable characters and loud moments. Given the love and support the franchise has received over the last few years, there has been a lot of anticipation for a third instalment of the family flick.

There’s also a wide pool of people, precisely 20 million, who watched the first movie in its opening week. This led to the beloved sequel, where Russell’s Santa returned to accompany kids on a new adventure to save Christmas. The sequel brought to life the real mythology of Santa’s identity, so we’ve got to see what other brilliant ideas they have in store.

It’s also worth noting that the talented young cast turned the movie into a timeless Christmas epic. Judah Lewis and Darby Camp as Teddy and Kate Pierce nailed their roles, standing tall alongside acting legends Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn. Because of that, Christmas Chronicles 3 seems like something everyone will love to watch.

Kurt Russell Won’t Mind Another Netflix Christmas Chronicles Sequel

Kurt Russell has shown some interest in Christmas Chronicles 3. During an interview with The New York Times, he suggested that he might be open to returning to the role, but he had no idea what plans Netflix had at the time. He also revealed that he was never a big fan of sequels initially, although the idea has grown on him in the last few decades.

As you might remember, Russell shared the screen with none other than his real-life partner, Goldie Hawn. Their chemistry as the Clauses in the original film and its sequel is one of the reasons why fans just can’t wait until we finally get a third film.

Director Chris Columbus Is Open To Christmas Chronicles 3

The Christmas Chronicles 2 director, Chris Columbus (better known for his work on Home Alone), opened up on the idea of a third movie in an interview with Comicbook.com. In that interview, he reflected on a scene from the film where Mrs. Claus expressed her happiness at “having real children in the village again” when the kids were making snow angels in Santa’s village. This statement was quite eerie as the film never really explored the reason why she said this.

Columbus recalls the phrase as a “poignant moment,” which could hint at which direction the Christmas Chronicles 3 plot could go.

This plants a potential path for the next movie to explore as we can’t help but wonder if there’s a dark secret she has lived with for all this time. Mrs Claus has never been explored as extensively as her husband, so seeing her origin story will be fascinating. Columbus himself is no stranger to sequels, either, seeing as how he helmed the first two entries in the Harry Potter franchise.

According to the filmmaker, he hasn’t had any discussions about Christmas Chronicles 3 and was unsure of what a third instalment would entail. However, just like Russell, he’s open to building up the Christmas-themed world that was introduced by the franchise. Judging from Chris Columbus’ words, it is possible that when Netflix eventually does a new movie, it will explore the character of Mrs Clause and give us a deeper insight into her character.

Kurt Russell And Goldie Hawn Are In No Rush To Return As Mr & Mrs Santa Claus

Though many fans are likely hoping the next instalment in the Christmas Chronicles franchise will inject some holiday spirit into the 2025 or 2026 Christmas season, it’s a different story for stars Russell and Hawn.

While the actors have voiced their enthusiasm for joining the cast once more for another ride on Santa’s sleigh, the veteran actors also mentioned they’re in no rush for a third instalment.

“I really don’t have anything that I’m dying to do,” says Goldie Hawn, “I want to live a happy life, and I have that.” The veteran actress also mentioned that she’d like to spend more time with her grandkids, and that’s her main concern at the moment.

Kurt Russell also addressed the situation, saying he was more interested “in the kids’ careers than what’s going on in mine.” This quote relates to Darby Camp and Judah Lewis, who have become an integral part of the Christmas Legacy franchise.

Considering 2025 was a rocky year for any sort of TV and movie production, any possibility of The Christmas Chronicles magically dropping on the streaming platform this December is out of the question. Even if it’s been years since the last film in the series, there are still some chances Netflix might begin working on the threequel next year.

Christmas Chronicles 3 On Netflix In 2026, Possibly?

If Netflix does plan to release Christmas Chronicles 3, filming will likely take place in early 2026 at the soonest, but probably not much later than that. This is because Netflix wouldn’t want the new movie to be ready any time after Thanksgiving, which would entail a mid-November release date. We arrived at this date by using Christmas Chronicles 2 as a point of reference.

With most of the cast and director Chris Columbus on board for another wild adventure with Santa, it’s only a matter of Netflix commissioning another entry to conclude this epic trilogy.

If we are on Santa’s nice list, this year could be the time we finally get to see Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the kids on a brand new adventure. In the meantime, we can always watch the two original modern classics on Netflix this holiday season.

