Disney’s Star Wars universe has had a rough time in recent years, both in movie theaters and on streaming, straying far, far away from the ideas cemented in George Lucas’ original space opera masterpiece. With the recent announcement of a new Star Wars trilogy helmed by Simon Kinberg, fans are hoping for a much-needed course correction for the franchise. Now, quiet whispers on social media suggest Superman actor Henry Cavill could soon wield the power of the Force in a galaxy far, far away. The 41-year-old British actor, famed for playing the Man of Steel in the DCEU, has reportedly been in discussions with Lucasfilm about a role in the upcoming Star Wars trilogy sequels. If the rumours are true, this could be a promising turn for the Disney franchise.

While it currently remains unverified, this tantalizing new rumour comes from X user MyTimeToShineHello (via Cosmicbook.news ). No other site has mentioned the rumour or confirmed it. In other words, take this with a grain of salt.

Of course, the upcoming Simon Kinberg trilogy itself is still shrouded in mystery, too. Outside of the announcement (via Deadline), fans don’t know much about the new films. Is this Episodes X, XI, and XII? Will they continue the Skywalker Saga? Will it continue the story of Daisy Ridley’s Rey? Or will it head in a completely new direction and chart a new course with new characters? It’s anyone’s guess right now.

Henry Cavill’s potential casting only deepens the intrigue. The Superman actor has been fancast in just about every major superhero role since he was fired by Warner Bros. Sadly, he hasn’t had the best of luck at the box office recently. His last three films (Black Adam, Argylle and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare) were considered disappointments. While he is set to star in the upcoming live-action Voltron movie and a Highlander reboot, Star Wars might just be what Calverine needs to boost his star power again.

A key criticism from fans in recent years has been the absence of strong male protagonists in the franchise. Could casting Henry Cavill (known for his love of the franchise ) be Disney’s attempt to address this issue? Kinberg, who is better known for his work on the X-Men movies, also has a deep connection to the franchise, having co-created Star Wars: Rebels and contributed to J.J. Abrams’s The Force Awakens. Let’s hope his familiarity with the galaxy far, far away gives him a unique understanding of what the franchise needs. Including everyone’s favorite nerd would definitely strengthen the case.

