It’s no secret that Henry Cavill’s recent movies have had disappointing box office numbers. Is this a sign of diminishing star power, bad luck, or something else? Can the Superman actor turn his fortunes around?

Goodbye Superman

The love for Henry Cavill’s Superman is almost unanimous among fans of the Man of Steel. The British actor has become a beacon for nerd culture in cinema, garnering a following of devoted fans who admire him for his genuine love for all things geeky. Be it Warhammer or building a gaming PC, Henry Cavill put a cool spin on the nerd aesthetic.

His passion for geek culture shows in the kind of roles he usually picks. Going from Superman to Geralt of Rivia sounds like a dream come true for any geek – and Cavill nailed both roles. So much so that finding a successor to both Clark Kent and Geralt has been an arduous task for casting directors. Just ask Liam Hemsworth and David Corenswet.

Still, for all the online love fans show for Cavill, the actor has been notoriously neglected at the box office. A selection of miscasts and low-quality roles might be to blame for his poor performance, but could something else be going on behind the scenes that keeps Henry Cavill from reaching his true potential?

Henry Cavill Always Plays Henry Cavill In Movies

Actors like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, and now Henry Cavill have one thing in common: they always play themselves in the movies they’re in. It’s not a fact that speaks of their acting chops – it’s just the way things are. One look at Arnie in Jingle All the Way is all you need to notice how out of place the Austrian bodybuilder looks compared to the rest of the cast.

Cavill has fallen under the same curse/blessing. His “Cavillness” is unmistakable, making him stand out in every role. Even movies like Deadpool & Wolverine played with this idea, with his character officially labelled “The Cavillrine” on IMDb.

There are some benefits to being typecast to Cavill’s degree, however. Movies like Mission Impossible – Fallout used his physicality and on-screen presence to excellent effect. On the other hand, films like Enola Holmes and even Argylle miss the mark, casting Cavill in a role that relies a bit too much on his comedic timing, which, in all fairness, isn’t Cavill’s field of expertise.

Argylle And The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare

To any actor, his filmography is nothing short of enviable. Henry Cavill has been in some of the most notorious releases of the past decade, even if some of his most recent movies have flopped by most standards. To understand what happened to Cavill’s recent career choices, let’s take a look at his two most recent films (excluding Deadpool & Wolverine): Argylle and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

In Argylle‘s case, the film was almost destined to flop. Early reviews weren’t gentle with the quirky spy thriller, citing its “uninspired” script as the culprit behind a severely disappointing flick. On paper, the movie sounded great; however, production went way over budget, meaning that, unless Argylle somehow reached MCU levels of ticket sales, it was going to flop. And flop it did.

Then, we have The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. Much like Argylle , this film had a solid cast to back its ambitious premise. Also, Guy Ritchie sat on the director’s chair, all but ensuring a cool action flick. Unfortunately, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare received a limited theatre release, including a modest international release, considering the movie’s reduced appeal to global audiences as much as, let’s say, Man of Steel.

Why Henry Cavill Movies Tank

Both of Henry Cavill’s most recent box office flops can be attributed to bad timing and, to put it simply, bad luck. That might be part of the reason why he parted ways with his old manager in 2022. Someone like Cavill should be headlining all sorts of mainstream movies, but that simply isn’t the case.

In all honesty, seeing Henry Cavill limiting his big-screen movie performances can be positive for the star in the long run. Think of what happened to Dwayne Johnson: The Rock’s recent career is proof you can have too much of a good thing.

For now, it’s better for Cavill if he takes a step back and focuses on working on the projects that genuinely make him happy. It really shows when someone like Cavill is working with material that was made specifically for them. Either that, or we get the Cavillrine. I’m sure Cavill fans would love it either way.

Tell us, what do you think of Henry Cavill’s most recent movie flops? Did The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare deserve to fail? Are you still hopeful for the upcoming Highlander reboot?