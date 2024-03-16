Summary:

Henry Cavill will appear in Deadpool & Wolverine as a multiverse variant of Wolverine, wearing a long brown coat.

The rise of cinematic universes and multiverses has fundamentally altered the film industry, introducing intricate narratives and interconnected characters.

Multiverses unlock a treasure trove of storytelling possibilities, generating immense anticipation among fans.

While the idea of Henry Cavill in Deadpool & Wolverine sounds like something to raise an exuberant cry of celebration about, let’s talk about it. Thanks to the multiverse, there is a positive and a negative side to deal with here. Here’s why:

We’ve written extensively about Henry Cavill on our site. In the last few years, his meteoric rise as a Hollywood star has seen him take on some of the juiciest roles ever to be portrayed on the screen. Yet, as we wrote in this piece suggesting a possible role for him in a Sly Stallone remake (because this is the sworn duty of geeks and fans), we found ourselves concerned when, firstly, he was not going to appear in any more Superman movies, then, secondly, he landed a role in Argylle, which ended up being a dud and a colossal disappointment. We’re also waiting with bated breath to see him in The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, so fingers crossed for that one, everyone.

Yes, Henry Cavill Will Be In Deadpool & Wolverine

Meanwhile, news has been swirling around for a while that, after leaving the DCEU, Cavill will be signing on to become part of the MCU. For a long time, it was rumoured that he’d be taking on the role of Captain Britain. For those who don’t know who Captain Britain is, according to Marvel, he “is many things. He’s the heroic protector of the United Kingdom, an Omniversal guardian, the King of Otherworld, and the leader of Europe’s premiere Superhero team, Excalibur. No matter his role, he always defends his people and the family Braddock”. So, as far as Cavill taking on this part, that, according to Henry Hards at Giant Freakin Robot, is not the case but is all but confirmed to be something else.

According to Hards, “Henry Cavill will appear in Deadpool & Wolverine as a multiverse variant of Wolverine. His version will be wearing a long brown coat when he shows up, and this will be Cavill’s first appearance in the Marvel universe”. The writer wasn’t at liberty to disclose who his source was but vouched for his source, calling up another big prediction by that source, which proved to be spot on. While ‘long brown coat’ isn’t much to go on, it’s something. Fan fantasy and excitement don’t need too much to keep hope alive.

Do We Have The Multiverse To Thank For This?

The answer to that would be yes. Over the last few years, we’ve seen the rise of cinematic universes (CU) and how they’ve fundamentally altered the film industry, introducing us to intricate narratives and interconnected characters. However, only some people are sold on this, with some believing that there are too many of them, and the whole thing has become quite confusing. So, according to those who hold that view, while it’s terrific that Cavill has a role in a movie that we have every reason to be excited about, given the performance of the X-Men and Deadpool movies, it will be one multiverse too many.

Still, staying positive here, when done well, multiverses unlock a treasure trove of storytelling possibilities, generating immense anticipation among fans. The multiverse allows filmmakers (and the studios that make bucket loads of pie if these films take off) to explore alternate realities where familiar characters exist in entirely different contexts.

Because the multiverse enables narratives that would be impossible within the confines of a single reality, we can delve into darker, grittier versions of established heroes or witness lighthearted takes on usually serious characters. With this in mind, we can start to imagine all the possibilities of what Henry Cavill’s Wolverine might be like. We already know Hugh Jackman’s OG Patch is a peach of a man.

Scooper CanWeGetSomeToast confirms Henry Cavill as Wolverine in Deadpool 3

Might Cavill Have Turned Down Captain Britain For Wolverine?

Staying firmly in the world of speculation, a scenario exists in which Cavill might have turned down one MCU role to take on another. If that’s the case, all kinds of bad memories begin to surface, and we could draw parallels with his choice to take on a part in Argylle and, by ricochet, losing out on the chance to play James Bond. Let’s hope that’s not the case here – taking something small over something that could be bigger, better and more lucrative. Of course, the argument could be made that Cavill’s Wolverine could also develop into something juicier, but that’s speculation. Besides, in his article on Giant Freakin Robot, Hards did tell us not to “expect Cavill to play Wolverine anywhere outside the context of this one movie. And it’s still possible the former Superman could join the Marvel universe in a more permanent capacity as some other character.” Technically, we have no reason to believe he made a choice between one or the other, so we can heave a sigh of relief. So then, until we get to see that brown coat on the screen, we can say (as we’ve been for a while), “All hail, the multiverse”.

Is Henry Cavill as a multiverse Wolverine good news for you, or is it one multiverse too many? Let us know.

Source: GiantFreakinRobot