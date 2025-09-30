Since its release, James Gunn’s Superman has proven two things: audiences are hungry for more DC projects, and Warner Bros. desperately needed a win. The film soared to 13 million views in its first 10 days on HBO Max, making it the streamer’s biggest movie debut since Barbie took over screens in 2023. For a studio that kicked off 2025 with a pair of pricey duds (Mickey 17 and The Alto Knights), this was less a comeback and more a rescue mission. But it worked.

The movie officially hit HBO Max on September 19 after a successful theatrical run that generated $617 million worldwide. On a $225 million budget, that’s a comfortable profit, especially in a year where most superhero projects have struggled to connect with audiences. It’s now the highest-grossing superhero film of 2025, outperforming every Marvel release this year. Critics were on board too, with the film holding an 83% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Gunn not only directed but co-wrote and produced the project alongside Peter Safran, cementing his grip on the DCU’s “Gods and Monsters” era. And it’s paying off. When Superman hit streaming, other Man of Steel projects suddenly saw a spike in interest. Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story jumped 670% in streams. Richard Donner’s 1978 Superman: The Movie saw a 155% bump. Bryan Singer’s Superman Returns went up 120%. Even Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel got a 40% boost. Audiences weren’t just showing up for Corenswet. They were also revisiting every incarnation of Superman to date.

Image Credit: DC Studios

The streaming launch wasn’t without strategy, though. Gunn fast-tracked the film’s digital release in August, citing the need to line up with Peacemaker Season 2. The show ties directly into Superman and sets the stage for Gunn’s sequel, Man of Tomorrow, which he’s already described as “as much a Lex movie as it is a Superman movie.” Rumors suggest Brainiac could be the next villain, which would mark his long-awaited live-action debut. Corenswet, Hoult, and Brosnahan are all set to return in 2027.

Warner Bros. is riding the momentum. Seven of their 2025 releases, including A Minecraft Movie, Final Destination: Bloodlines, and The Conjuring: Last Rites, opened to over $40 million domestically, a streak the studio hasn’t seen in years. Combined, those films have brought in over $600 million in theatrical profits, and Gunn’s Superman is at the forefront. With this success, Gunn now ranks just behind the Russo Brothers, Jon Watts, and Sam Raimi in total superhero box office earnings.

For Warner Bros., Superman isn’t just another big win. It’s proof that their DC reset is actually working.

