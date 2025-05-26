You’ve dodged log trucks. You’ve side-eyed tanning beds. You don’t swim near pool drains anymore. But now, as a group of moviegoers learnt, it seems even watching a Final Destination movie doesn’t mean you’re safe from Death.

On May 19, during a late-night screening of Final Destination: Bloodlines at Cinema Ocho in La Plata, Argentina, reality and horror fiction decided to hold hands… and collapse a roof. Around 40 moviegoers were enjoying the sixth entry in the long-running franchise when, toward the end of the film, the ceiling of Theater 4 gave in, sending debris crashing onto the unsuspecting audience down below.

At first, people thought it was part of the movie, of course. I mean, that’s what Final Destination is — loud, chaotic, terrifying. Then, as chunks of plaster started falling onto laps, shoulders and knees, the illusion broke. Final Destination: Bloodlines had become real.

Fiamma Villaverde, 29, was one of the attendees caught in the chaos. She’d gone to see Final Destination: Bloodlines on a whim with her daughter and a friend. “At first, we thought it was part of the movie, because we were so involved,” she told Infobae, “but then a huge piece fell on me.” The debris struck her on the shoulder, back, knee, and ankle — thankfully, she avoided a direct hit to the head by leaning slightly over the armrests. A small move, a huge difference. Just ask any Final Destination character.

Thankfully, no serious injuries were reported, and emergency services responded quickly. Early reports suggest that recent rainfall may have weakened the theater’s infrastructure, making the ceiling more vulnerable to collapse. Talk about poor timing.

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

For the uninitiated, Final Destination is a franchise that’s been creatively killing its cast since 2000. The premise is simple: cheat death (usually, the main character has a premonition about their death), and Death comes back with receipts. There’s no masked killer, no demon doll, no jump-scare ghoul hiding in the closet. Just fate — cold, calculated, and surprisingly creative with scaffolding and sharp objects.

If this were a scene in the movie, some teen would’ve had a vision right before the roof gave out, saved a few friends, and then spent the next hour looking over their shoulder while elevators, gym equipment, and kitchen knives tried to finish the job. Thankfully, life isn’t imitating art here.

In Final Destination: Bloodlines, directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein stick to the formula, and it’s clearly working. Released on May 16, the film has already raked in a solid $102 million globally. Reviews have been positive too, and ironically, the real-world chaos might actually boost its box office numbers. Because let’s face it, people are morbidly curious.

Now, who else suddenly feels safer watching Disney’s Lilo & Stitch instead?

RELATED: The Penny Kid’s Fate in Final Destination: Bloodlines Has Fans Talking