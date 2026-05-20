For all the hate Zack Snyder receives for his DCEU, it’s probably fair to say that James Gunn has faced the same amount of criticism for his DCU. Ever since he stepped into the role of Co-CEO of DC Studios, there’s been pushback from fans wanting the Snydverse to be restored. Well, one fan has taken to social media to apologize for his oversight. On Instagram, in a message directed at Gunn, user e.jacks1 wrote: “I’m sorry for ever hating James Gunn.” To everyone’s surprise, the Superman director responded: “I forgive you.”

Honestly, it’s a beautiful moment. We’re assuming e.jacks1 was a Snyder fan, but has changed his mind about Gunn recently. But what could have changed? Maybe it has something to do with returning to his alma mater, Saint Louis University, and giving a moving speech to the Class of 2026.

James Gunn’s Commencement Speech at Saint Louis University

Before an audience of more than 6,500 in Chaifetz Arena, Gunn received an honorary degree during the ceremony and delivered a heartfelt message to everyone in attendance. “I found my voice at SLU, my calling — storytelling,” Gunn told the graduates. “The birth of everything I’ve done, Guardians of the Galaxy through Superman through DC Studios was here.”

He then continued to connect the lessons he learnt from his superhero films and from his journey as a film director from the MCU to the DCU. “Instead of following your dreams, find out what you’re good at doing and what contributes to society,” he explained. “Don’t chase something. Be it.”

But the most heartwarming moment of Gunn’s speech was when he addressed his Twitter scandal and how one of the worst moments turned into one of the best things that ever happened to him. “In the moment where I thought I had lost everything, I actually found what it was I was looking for,” he shared. “I felt loved for the first time, really ever. That was the happiest moment of my life.”

The DCU vs Snyderverse War Is Getting Old

Image Credit: Warner Bros. (edited by Fortress of Solitude)

Perhaps the Saint Louis University speech was what converted this Snyder bro into a James Gunn fan (or maybe it was one of his movies?). We only know these filmmakers from a distance. Once we get to know their story and hear that they are real people with ups and downs, strengths and weaknesses, we realize that our hate is misplaced.

Even if James Gunn made ten bad DCU movies in a row, there’d be no reason to hate him for it. He’s simply a filmmaker doing what he believes is his best work. And the same can be said about Zack Snyder.

In the comments section on Instagram, there’s a comment that stands out: “I’m a Snyder fan, but I like Gunn. It’s possible, guys.” Isn’t that true?

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