In May 2022, Dave Filoni (who produced The Mandalorian) revealed the first official details of Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi to fans. It is an upcoming animated series that is set to follow the story of Ahsoka Tano (who fans are incredibly excited to see once again) and Count Dooku (the Jedi Knight turned Sith Lord who once trained Qui-Gon Jinn). The short series is split into two “paths” showing fans the missing portion of each character’s story.

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi will be done in the same animation style used in Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Who is Coming Back

Returning once again for his role as Qui-Gon Jinn is Liam Neeson (with Micheál Richardson coming in to voice a younger version of the character). Ashley Eckstein will of course be coming back to voice her beloved character Ahsoka and Janina Gavankar will be voicing her mother Pab-ti. Matt Lanter will also be coming back to his role as Anakin Skywalker (and by extension Darth Vader).

Bail Organa (Viceroy of Alderaan and the adoptive father of Leia), Mace Windu (a revered member of the Jedi High Council who leans a little too close to the dark side at times), Yaddle (a Jedi Master, formerly known as “The One Below” and the wife of Yoda) and Ponda Baba (the thug who gets his arm cut off my Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars: A New Hope).

The Two Stories Being Told

Dave Filoni has said that Tales of the Jedi will move at a much slower pace than Star Wars: The Clone Wars and it was more like “a series of tone poems” with more visual storytelling than actual dialogue. He goes on to warn that while the first episode will have a happy ending the rest of the episodes “aren’t just fun, happy stories. It gets rough at times.”

It’s interesting that he has decided to tell the stories of two characters who never became/didn’t stay Jedi and decided to call the series Tales of the Jedi. Ahsoka and Dooku’s stories are essentially going to be about where the Jedi failed.

With Ahsoka, fans can rest easy because we know that, while she never officially becomes a Jedi Knight, she never turns to the dark side. With Count Dooku’s story, on the other hand, Filoni has described it as being “surprisingly tragic.” Filoni is most excited to explore the relationship between Dooku and his padawan Qui-Gon Jinn, the grey Jedi that trained Obi-Wan. As a grey Jedi, Qui-Gon has a very different philosophy from the rest of the Jedi council. It’s going to be interesting to see where that philosophy came from.

The anthology series is set to run for 6 episodes, with half dedicated to Ahsoka and half dedicated to Dooku, and will be released on the 26th of October. Both fans and actors like Ashley Eckstein are excited to see the characters on-screen once again.

Whose side of the story are you looking forward to in Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi?