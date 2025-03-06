Longlegs, Blackcoat’s Daughter, Gretel and Hansel, The Monkey: these are a few of the terrifying (and sometimes comical) stories that horror director Osgood Perkins has unleashed on audiences over his career. But would you believe that the filmmaker has hopes to step out of the realm of the supernatural and into a galaxy far, far away? Well, Perkins recently revealed his dream project would actually be a Star Wars series that zooms in on Darth Vader, and Warsies worldwide have much to say about it.

While connecting with fans on social media to promote his current film, a loose version of Stephen King’s The Monkey, the filmmaker was asked about a story he would like to bring to life through film, given the necessary budget and technology. Perkins then expressed an interest in exploring the “collected dreams and nightmares of Darth Vader told as short stories.” And it’s safe to say that fans are just as eager to see this unique horror-esque take on the cybernetically enhanced Sith Lord as Perkins is to bring it to life on screen.

Image Credit: Lucasfilm

Needless to say, Perkins’s proposal for a Darth Vader solo series or film has since gone viral on social media, or more specifically, on X, with fans showing excitement and eagerness for the potential project.

One fan’s comment, “This could be dark and Rated R,” perfectly captures the potential for a unique and horror-esque exploration of the iconic character. Another fan shared, “If the movie is made correctly, this could be ELITE!! We need a solo Darth Vader movie.”

This could be dark and Rated R.



This could win back fans! — Evil Jungle King (@eviljunglelord) March 5, 2025

If the movie is made correctly, this could be ELITE!! We need a solo Darth Vader movie. — Pablo Shicasso (@PabloShicasso) March 4, 2025

Supporters also believe the idea could be successful if the director uses the comics as his source material. @RyTheGoat_ shared, “If it gets greenlit, stick to the comics for source material, and you’ll have a gold mine. Some of his best lines come from the comics.”

If it gets green lit stick to the comics for source material and youll have a gold mine. Some of his best lines come from the comics, for example: pic.twitter.com/NHcEL0tTWd — The Great MacGuffin (@RyTheGoat_) March 4, 2025

However, Star Wars fans are aware of the potential hurdles that could prevent Perkins’ vision from materialising at Disney. As one user puts it, “Too interesting and artistic for Disney, unfortunately.”

And we have to agree. Even though fans are overwhelmingly excited, it is unlikely that Perkins’ concept will be realised at Disney right now. Many fans have pointed out that this series/movie would flourish only if given an edgier R-rated spin, which doesn’t really align with Disney’s brand for the Star Wars franchise—at least not at the moment.

However, Disney has gradually introduced more mature content into its other properties (like Daredevil: Born Again, for example), so there is still hope for a darker exploration of the iconic character in the future. But whether Disney will allow anyone to touch the legacy of the sacred Darth Vader is another story altogether.

With Kennedy confirmed to be stepping down as Lucasfilm’s president, there may be an opportunity for a fresh direction, potentially a more daring approach to the Star Wars universe coming up. For now, you can catch Perkins’s work on The Monkey in movie theatres.