The holiday season just got a whole lot more exciting, because we’re giving readers a chance to win some incredible Star Wars toys, and trust us, the Force is really strong with these amazing prizes! In collaboration with Disney’s largest festive campaign yet, Spark Joy This Holiday, Fortress of Solitude is inviting you to enter a competition where your Christmas dreams could come true. Whether you’re a Jedi, a Sith, or a wookiee who loves a good build, this competition is for YOU!

Here’s What You Could Win

Prize 1: LEGO Star Wars Chewbacca Set

Valued at R3,999, this LEGO Chewbacca will have you building your very own furry friend, ready to roar his way into your heart. This isn’t just a toy, it’s an adventure in a box – and who better to share that adventure with than Chewie himself? We promise, no Wookiee tantrums will happen when this prize is unboxed. You’ll also have a good excuse to yell “Chewie, we’re home!” when you complete the build! See more about the set here.

Prize 2: A Galactic Star Wars Bundle

Total value: R2,800! This bundle features not one, but THREE epic Star Wars items that’ll make any fan’s Christmas shine brighter than a twin sunset on Tatooine:

Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi Figure (R1,400) : Feel the Force flow through you as you wield this incredibly detailed action figure. Obi-Wan will guide you to victory (or at least help you look cool on your shelf). See more.

: Feel the Force flow through you as you wield this incredibly detailed action figure. Obi-Wan will guide you to victory (or at least help you look cool on your shelf). See more. Star Wars Book of Boba Fett Voice Cloner Feature Plush (R450) : Ever wanted to clone yourself but in plush form? Well, now you can (sort of). This Boba Fett plush will keep you company while you ponder life’s deeper questions, like “Why don’t Mandalorians take their helmets off more often?” See more.

: Ever wanted to clone yourself but in plush form? Well, now you can (sort of). This Boba Fett plush will keep you company while you ponder life’s deeper questions, like “Why don’t Mandalorians take their helmets off more often?” See more. Star Wars The Mandalorian Clan of Two Plush (R950): Mandalorian and Grogu, together again in plush form. What more could you want? A gift that’s 100% cute and 0% dangerous (unless you’re Baby Yoda, of course). See more.

Spark Joy This Holiday

In addition to this amazing competition, Spark Joy This Holiday is Disney’s way of spreading the festive cheer. With holiday classics streaming on Disney+ and festive programming across Disney Channel and Disney Junior, you can relive the magic of Disney. Plus, don’t miss the Disney Chari-tree initiative, supporting Reach For A Dream to bring joy to children in need.

It’s a season of giving, joy, and good vibes all around – and you can be a part of it!

Follow the Fun

Stay tuned for more holiday magic by following the conversation on social media with the hashtags #DisneyAfrica and #SparkJoyThisHoliday. Don’t forget to tag @DisneyAfrica on Instagram and @DisneyinAfrica on Facebook as you share your own festive moments of joy.

So, what are you waiting for? This is your chance to add some epic Star Wars toys to your collection (or give the perfect gift to someone who truly believes in the Force). May the odds be with you, and may the toys be with you, too!

How To Win The Star Wars Prizes

To stand a chance to win either Prize 1 or Prize 2, share this post on social media, and let us know what you love about the Star Wars toys. Drop your answers in the comments below on this page.

The competition will close on Sunday, 29 December 2024. Winners will be randomly selected and contacted via email (in the new year) to confirm the delivery details.

The giveaway is restricted to readers who reside in South Africa only. Terms and conditions/Site disclaimer rules apply. One entry per person. The winners will be contacted via email. The prize excludes travel, is non-transferable, and cannot be redeemed in cash.