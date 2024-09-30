Disney’s Star Wars is an entirely different entity compared to George Lucas’ classic space opera – that much is increasingly clear each time the studio releases a new story set in the legendary far, far away galaxy. For better or worse, the days of classic Star Wars storytelling with streamlined stories of good vs. evil are no more, and it’s never been as clear as with The Acolyte.

The Acolyte’s Budget: A $230 Million Star Wars Catastrophe

The latest show in the Disney+ Star Wars TV universe took viewers for a spin a century before Episode I. The series, set in the High Republic Era, would mark a new chapter for Star Wars. Unfortunately for Disney, The Acolyte wasn’t precisely the success they expected. With a Rotten Tomatoes user score that goes lower than the Star Wars Holiday Special , The Acolyte united fans old and new in a joint dislike for what the franchise has become.

As shocking as the reviews were, they were nothing compared to the revelation of how much Disney might lose after The Acolyte‘s unprecedented flop. The series’ first (and only) season cost an astounding $230 million to produce . Compare that to The Mandalorian ‘s season one budget of $120 million , and what you get is one of the most catastrophic losses for Disney in recent memory.

A Production Destined to Fail?

What’s more surprising is that apparently, most fans noticed The Acolyte was a terrible idea right from the start. Why invest so much time and capital into a show destined to fail in the eyes of your most die-hard fans is a question that Disney has yet to answer. From a production perspective, the inflated budget sounds downright unbelievable, especially considering the final product we got.

Though The Acolyte‘s budget might sound astronomical, it’s merely another symptom of the virus infecting Disney’s Star Wars. Ever since the House of Mouse acquired the rights to Lucas’ franchise, the films’s budgets have gone through the roof.

The Cost of Modern Star Wars

Every film in the Prequel Trilogy was made for around $115 million, which, adjusted for 2024’s US inflation, totals around $220 million. That’s still $10 million short of what The Acolyte cost. Now consider Rogue One, one of the “smallest” films in modern Star Wars; even that film had a budget that hovered around the $280 million mark .

For all the criticism he gets for things like Jar Jar and the Midi-chlorians, Lucas knew how to spend the right amount of money to make his films look amazing. Despite the dated CGI, Revenge of the Sith still holds up to this day.

What Went Wrong with The Acolyte?

Even the most savvy industry insiders like Forbes’ Paul Tassi can’t quite explain what Disney was thinking with The Acolyte. Moves like removing all of The Acolyte ‘s merchandise from Disney’s online stores worried the series’ fans, fearing it might soon go the way of Willow. Star Wars has always thrived on merch, so seeing Disney retiring the show’s merchandise before it could properly sell could be an indicator of their lack of faith in the product, which some are already calling a possible “tax write-off.”

The Acolyte‘s cancellation and unexplainable budget led to a sudden restructuring of Disney+’s Star Wars lineup, with many shows soon coming to an end or cancelled altogether . Even though the series ended up being the darkest chapter for modern Star Wars, its failure might bring forth a new era for the franchise – one where quality storytelling and sensible spending bring us more of the stories we Star Wars fans used to love. Or we could get another Book of Boba Fett. It’s really anyone’s guess what’s going on with Disney and Star Wars at this point.

RELATED: It’s Time To Talk About Star Wars’ Biggest Problem Right Now