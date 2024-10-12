Will we ever stop talking about the infamous “Martha” scene in Batman v Superman? Probably not. Even after all these years, fans are still digging deep to find new meaning to the iconic reveal. The latest theory connects Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman scene to Star Wars.

Batman v Superman Deserves More Credit

Zack Snyder’s tenure as the lead of the DCEU was controversial among fans, to say the least. The filmmaker’s distinctively melodramatic style wasn’t always the right choice for the DC cinematic universe, and it was never as evident as it was in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Batman v Superman gets more hate than it deserves. Perhaps it is the power of hindsight speaking, but after films like The Marvels, The Flash, and even the recently released Joker: Folie à Deux, Batman v Superman is far from being one of the worst comic book movies ever released.

Still, when it comes to negative criticism, almost every fan points to one specific scene in Batman v Superman as the straw that breaks the camel’s back. The infamous “Martha” scene is one of the most unexplainable scenes in the entirety of the Snyderverse. The idea that Superman would just blurt out his mother’s name when he was about to die sounds almost too cheesy to be true – and the fact that he and Batman’s mothers share the same name results in one of the most on-the-nose scenes Snyder has ever envisioned.

Even the most die-hard fans of the Snyderverse find the Martha scene forced. Still, some of the most dedicated DC fans out there have ideated plausible explanations for Snyder’s thought process – something that might explain his vision for this particular scene.

A Fan Theory Linking Batman v Superman to Star Wars

That leads us to X user @Marvelthreads, whose account discusses DC and Marvel’s most intriguing fan theories and scene breakdowns. According to them, Snyder took some inspiration for Batman’s eventual redemption in Batman v Superman in one of the most iconic stories of Good vs. Evil ever written: Star Wars.

According to @Marvelthreads in a very detailed X thread , Superman’s cry for Martha isn’t just a moment of desperation for the Man of Steel. It’s the wake-up call for Batman to finally break free from the darkness that’s consumed him since before Batman v Superman even begins.

One of Snyder’s most divisive decisions with his take on Batman is that, despite this being the Dark Knight’s first appearance in the DCEU, he portrays the character as an older, tired version of the Caped Crusader. This Batman has been through hell and back. He already lost his Robin and, what’s worse, he has to deal with Jared Leto’s Joker daily. That’s enough to break any man.

Those traumatic experiences lead him to the “Dark Side,” so to speak. Snyder’s Batman breaks essentially each of Batman’s well-established morals. He brandishes weapons, kills (whether it’s intentional or not,) and even goes as far as almost killing the Man of Steel. By the time he faces Superman, he’s not the Dark Knight we know: he’s something much more sinister.

Parallels to Luke Skywalker in Star Wars

In Star Wars, Luke’s duel against Darth Vader ends in a stalemate because Luke sees himself reflected in Vader’s fragility. As @Marvelthreads puts it, “Luke realizes he’s becoming the very thing he sought to destroy.” The same thing happens to Batman when he hears Superman cry out for Martha.

The reason why Ben Affleck’s Batman stops attacking Henry Cavill’s Superman is not that their mothers have the same name. They don’t just become “besties” because of that. What stops Batman from killing Superman is that he sees himself in Superman’s terror. He’s about to become a cold-blooded murderer, the type of man who took his parents from him.

Despite his mental and psychological fortitude, the trauma of losing his parents remains a fresh wound in Bruce Wayne’s psyche. Though he sees Superman as an enemy of the human race, the moment he hears the superhuman cry for his mother (who just so happens to share the same name with his mom) is the moment when he realizes he’s about to kill another man for his corrupted sense of morality.

While that’s not enough to completely redeem Batman v Superman or even the Martha scene, it’s good to see Snyder was just being his usual symbolic self when he directed this scene. Also, it proves that even Batman v Superman understands Star Wars better than Disney, so that’s something.

Tell us, do you see the connection between Batman v Superman‘s Martha scene and Star Wars‘ Luke Skywalker vs Vader fight?