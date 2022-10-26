There’s no denying that the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy was a bit more melodramatic than anything that came before and since in the franchise. Still, one of the most outlandish moments in the trilogy happens near the end of Revenge of the Sith: in a room full of medical droids helping Padme deliver the Skywalker twins, one of them tells Obi-Wan that she has “lost the will to live.” For years, fans have been baffled by Padme’s cause of death. In a universe that supposedly has medical technology capable of replacing lost limbs with anatomically-perfect bionic ones, losing the “will to live” sounds like the very last thing that could kill you. And yet, there it was.

However, much like the Midi-chlorians changed the rules of the game when it comes to how the Force operates, the Sequel Trilogy might have introduced a concept that would also explain why Padme succumbed so quickly to death in Episode III.

Since they met, Anakin and Padme had a sort of supernatural attraction for each other. One could even say that they were attracted by the Force, as many events in Anakin’s life were guided by it in one way or another. That’s why it wouldn’t be too far-fetched to think that Anakin and Padme formed a Force Dyad the moment they met in Tatooine.

Force Dyads are powerful bonds between two Force-sensitive individuals, linking them in ways that defy any usual explanation. We’ve been told that Kylo Ren and Rey formed the first Force Dyad in generations, but what if Anakin and Padme also formed such a bond, and what would have been the implications for a person who is not Force-sensitive, like Padme?

Some brief moments in the Prequel Trilogy seem to indicate that Anakin and Padme have formed an otherworldly bond. Anakin frequently has prophetic dreams regarding important events in his future, and one of the first things he mentions to Padme once they’re reunited is that he’s been “dreaming of her.” He might have created the Dyad unconsciously – just another proof of his untapped Force potential that made him such a coveted prize for Darth Sidious.

The Dyad might also explain another reason why Palpatine had such an interest in keeping Anakin close; after all, Palpatine planned to use the Dyad to prolong his life beyond its natural limits, and seeing how easily Anakin could create such bonds makes him an invaluable asset for the future Emperor.

This theory could also explain why Padme had such a rough time giving birth in her final moments. As we’ve mentioned before, a Dyad can only be formed between two Force-sensitive individuals, and Padme isn’t one of them. However, Anakin was still linked to her, and he was undergoing his own rebirth at the moment.

When Anakin became Darth Vader, the stress of the operation, coupled with the injuries he sustained in his battle against Obi-Wan, would have been too much for anyone to handle – but what if that person could use another’s energy to sustain themselves? Anakin’s connection to Padme could have been what caused her death in the end, as he was draining her life energy unknowingly. That would also explain why Palpatine was so certain that Padme was dead – because he could no longer sense the Force Dyad Anakin had created.

And there you have it. Sure, it might be a bit of wishful thinking to believe that George Lucas had thought of the concept of Force Dyads back when he worked on Revenge of the Sith, but, needless to say, the “Force connection theory” works a lot better for the plot than just “losing the will to live.”

Tell us, what do you think caused Padme’s death?