To say that Kathleen Kennedy, Lucasfilm’s current president, had a rocky tenure at the helm of the Star Wars property would be an understatement. The film producer has long been under fire for decisions that many fans believe have resulted in a decline in the franchise’s quality, to the point where they have even called for her resignation from her current position. Well, those calls could be answered soon enough—at least partly.

Although recent speculation of the 71-year-old film producer’s retirement is unfounded, it appears that plans for the next chapter in the production company’s leadership are in motion. Kennedy herself has acknowledged that she is looking to transfer the reins as president of Lucasfilm, but she has no plans to ever fully retire from the industry.

RELATED: Superman Actor Henry Cavill Finds New Hope in Star Wars

Image Credit: Lucasfilm

In an interview with Deadline , the producer stated:

“The truth is, and I want to just say loud and clear, I am not retiring. I will never retire from movies. I will die making movies. That is the first thing that’s important to say. I am not retiring,”

Kennedy continued to share, “What’s happening at Lucasfilm is I have been talking for quite some time with both Bob and Alan about what eventual succession might look like. We have an amazing bench of people here, and we have every intention of making an announcement months or a year down the road. We are in lockstep as to what that’s going to be, and I am continuing. I’m producing Mandalorian the movie right now, and I’m also producing Sean Levy’s movie, which is after that. So I’m continuing to stay at Lucasfilm and looking very thoughtfully with Bob and Alan as to who’s stepping in. So that is all underway, and we have every right to make that announcement when we want to make it.”

When asked outright if she would step away from her position as Lucasfilm president this year, Kennedy responded, “We really don’t know at this stage. There’s so much going on, Mike. I don’t know.”

However, Kennedy made sure to emphasise that she would have the final say over when she will depart, stating: “It’s my decision. This is 100 percent my decision.”

Given the latest rumours swirling across the internet and the long-standing pressure from fans for her to resign, it makes sense that Kennedy would want to clarify that she will ultimately decide when and if she leaves her current role at Lucasfilm. But make no mistake, you’ll still be hearing more from the accomplished producer in the future.

RELATED: The 10 Most Controversial Star Wars Scenes – Moments That Divided Fans and Shook the Galaxy!

At the very least, Kathleen Kennedy stepping away from the helm could reveal whether she has indeed been the leading cause behind the Star Wars franchise’s downfall or if there is a larger issue at play within Disney and Lucasfilm. Since acquiring Lucasfilm in 2012 after George Lucas sold the franchise to Disney, she’s become both the emblem of its triumphs and, quite frequently, its disappointments.

The issue is this: when a movie flops, it is easy to point a finger at the producer. But that is very much akin to blaming the chef when the groceries don’t taste good. Yes, producers are fundamental; but, most of the time, their role is more logistical and financial than it is creative. Consider the credits on, say, E.T. or Indiana Jones: Temple of Doom. As an executive producer, Kennedy’s job was primarily about ensuring that those movies got made—and made well—rather than ensuring that they had the kind of story-shaping, character-crafting touch that would make a film truly memorable.

The pressing question is: has Kennedy effectively piloted the ship since taking the helm at Lucasfilm? That’s a little murkier. She’s responsible for the hits—Rogue One, The Mandalorian, Andor—but let’s not kid ourselves: the sequels were a disaster. The Rise of Skywalker was all over the place, and the behind-the-scenes chaos on Solo left many questioning her leadership. These aren’t just nitpicks. The lack of a cohesive plan for the sequel trilogy is a glaring issue which suggests that leadership might have been lacking in some key areas.

On the other hand, blaming her for everything just isn’t fair. As president of Lucasfilm, Kennedy is ultimately responsible for the direction of the franchise. But can we really place the blame for every misstep on her alone? We’ve seen other parts of the Disney empire work well under different leadership, like Kevin Feige with the MCU, who has a clear vision and a solid plan. In contrast, Star Wars seems to be stuck in limbo, with multiple announced movies stalled or canceled. A movie every year? That plan has long since fallen apart.

Is Star Wars in trouble? Probably not. The television arm remains as strong as ever, with The Mandalorian having achieved a level of success. And yet, with no clear timeline for future films and a reconstructed franchise that feels fragmented, the leadership at Lucasfilm not only appears to have its work cut out for it but also has to find a way to make Star Wars relevant again.

RELATED: How Batman V Superman’s Martha Scene Is Connected to Star Wars

Tell us, do you think Kathleen Kennedy is to blame for the Star Wars franchise’s decline?