The Star Wars sequels have been a sore spot among fans since they were first released. If they weren’t complaining that the movies followed the framework of the originals too closely, they were complaining about the evident lack of planning from the writers or the poorly developed character arcs — especially the relationship between Rey and Finn. A few disappointed fans were nostalgic for what the sequels could have been and decided to use AI to reimagine the Star Wars trilogy fans were expecting.

RELATED: A Star Wars Franchise Spin-Off That We Really Want To Happen

Why Were the Star Wars Sequels Disappointing

While The Force Awakens has been heavily criticised for following the framework of A New Hope far too close, it still manages to be the best of the three films. It established storylines and introduced us to a new set of characters that seemed strong enough to make Star Wars their own, even while surrounded by the legends of their past.

Rey was introduced as a mysterious character who slowly learns to accept that her family is never coming back and is on the verge of moving on from her past. Finn was a Stormtrooper who had managed to break free from the First Order’s brainwashing and defected to the light side despite his fear.

Unfortunately, the next two films erased the character arcs established in the first film and certain characters’ personalities. For example, Finn should have arguably been the movie’s central focus, as the complexity of his past would have well-matched many of the themes explored in the previous Star Wars films.

Instead, the writers ignored his experiences and the changes that had begun in the first film and shoved him off to the side to focus more on Rey and her poorly written story.

RELATED: Star Wars Lightsaber Explained: Colours, Power & Meaning

The Star Wars Trilogy We Expected

Dwain Morris posted a series of AI-generated images to the Star Wars Fans Facebook group of a better story for the Star Wars sequels. The AI-generated images gave us what the team of Writers could not: a balanced story that focused on the journey and blossoming relationship of two very different yet incredibly similar characters.

The films could have traded between their perspectives and shown both characters’ paths of discovery as they learned to let go of the past and accept their new roles in an unpredictable and dangerous future. Some images showed them both wielding lightsabers against the First Order, a moment hinted at in The Force Awakens but never explored. Finn is not a Force-sensitive being, nor has he had any experience with a lightsaber, but he did a decent held his own against Kylo Ren. It would have been great to see him train with a lightsaber beside Rey and discover abilities he wasn’t previously aware of.

RELATED: Mandalore: The Tragic History of Star Wars’ The Mandalorian

Other images showed them being affectionate with each other, either sharing a kiss or cuddling together in the depths of sleep, and it’s unfortunate to see what we lost out on.

Unfortunately, the Star Wars writers completely ignored the blossoming, sweet relationship between Rey and Finn to lay the path for Kylo Ren’s redemption, which could have been achieved in several other ways.

RELATED: Future Star Wars Projects will Ignore the Sequel Trilogy

TL;DR The Star Wars sequels were incredibly disappointing for numerous reasons.

Dwain Morris used AI to see what they would have been like if the writers had followed the storylines established in the first film.

Seeing Rey and Finn develop side-by-side would have been way more satisfying than the poorly established romance and bad storytelling we got.

What do you think should have been done differently in the Star Wars sequels?