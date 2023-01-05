The very first Star Wars audition featuring Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker and Harrison Ford as Han Solo shows that the actors had amazing chemistry right from the start.

The Star Wars film and comic book series have always had a large fanbase. And with all the different iterations of Star Wars that have graced fans’ screens in the last two decades, the fan base has increased considerably since then. However, nothing can match the original versions of the film series that began in 1977, starring Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker. In fact, Star Wars has grown in popularity to the extent that people who have never seen the films can quote lines from them.

With that in mind, it is often an exciting experience to witness things such as casting and auditions for films that have impacted the film and entertainment industry so significantly. And with the tremendous amount of exposure the original film series has seen can make fans curious as to what that process may have looked like. And as everyone enters the new year, Mark Hamill was kind enough to share a piece of history being made with fans in a recent Twitter post.

On 2 January 2023, Mark Hamill took to Twitter and shared a clip of his audition for the role of Luke Skywalker alongside his co-star. The post quickly blew up with over three thousand retweets and seven million views. Hamill confirmed in the comment section that the shared clip occurred before any official cast members were established. If you are curious about the exact nature of the post, then read ahead:

On Monday, following a post made by Carl Quintanilla on Twitter on 27 July 2019 in which he asked Mark Hamill to shed some light on the video he shared, Hamill finally responded. Even though it was a bit late, Hamill replied enthusiastically, sharing what occurred in the clip. He said:

“At this point, neither of us had read the full script, only this one scene. I was full of questions, but George said, “Let’s just try one & we’ll talk about it later.” Even though it felt like a parody of sci-fi, I decided to play it as sincerely as possible. #TrueStory”

Naturally, this post blew up, and fans were excited and in awe that they could see this moment. One of the fans in the comment section even mentioned how surreal it felt to watch the clip and consider all the possible changes that would have been made if Hamill had not been cast for the role.

Hamill posted a follow-up tweet the following day wherein he responded to one of the comments. The account praised the chemistry between Hamill and his co-star in the clip and enquired about the nature of the casting. Hamill said he could not get a read from George Lucas on whether he received the role. He replied by saying:

“I had no idea what George thought of the scene. He was very low-key & simply said, “thank you” & I left. Usually you have a sense of how it went, whether positively or poorly. Not this time. Weeks later, I realized it must have gone well enough when I actually got the part.”

And although this tweet did not get as much exposure as the first, it still saw over 589 thousand views. Furthermore, it put things into perspective for fans of the franchise on what the audition was like for Hamill.

