Is Michael Rosenbaum the greatest Lex Luthor of all time? Those who adore Smallville may say so. The actor left his mark on the legendary superhero show, but you know what else was iconic? The theme song, “Save Me” by Remy Zero.

No one can name another song or album from the rock band, but this track lives rent-free in every fan’s mind. Much like X-Men: The Animated Series or Game of Thrones, nobody skips the intro to the show, unless you’re Michael Rosenbaum.

Speaking to Adam Lupis, Rosenbaum revealed that he does the unthinkable: he presses the “skip intro” button when he’s rewatching the show with co-star Tom Welling for their TalkVille podcast. “I skip it,” Rosenbaum said. “Yeah, ’cause I got to watch every episode now. I don’t need to see the intros.”

The Smallville actor didn’t trash the song, though. He explained that he’s just heard it enough times over the years. “Look, I respect the song,” he added. “It’s a great song, but after you hear a song… Even the songs that you love, you listen to them over and over again for a week, then you’re, like, ‘Alright. I’m done.’ So, that song has been around for 25 years.”

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Fair enough, Michael. However, we will hear no slander about Faithless’ “Insomnia” in this lifetime or the next. That song is older than dust, but it’s still a tune.

Rosenbaum revealed a hilarious interaction he had with a fan a few years ago that involved the song and Smallville. “There was a funny moment where I was in Mexico and I was doing an autograph signing,” Rosenbaum said. “I went out one night, and there were these booths and people selling things. I noticed that song was playing. So I got my camera out. I went in and I go, ‘What’s that song?’ And they’re like, ‘Oh, this.’ And then I go, ‘Oh, cool.’ The guy turns his phone around and he’s watching Smallville. I’m like, ‘You know, I’m on that show.’ He didn’t believe me. He didn’t believe that it was me.”

Image Credit: The CW Television Network, The WB Television Network, DC, Warner Bros. Television, Tollin/Robbins Productions, Millar Gough Ink

If anything, it demonstrates the power of Remy Zero’s tune, since it’s even more recognizable than one of the actual stars of Smallville. The event was probably a welcome change of pace for Rosenbaum; however, it’s practically guaranteed that he has been inundated with people shrieking, “Somebody saaaaaaaaaaaave meeeeeeee,” at the top of their lungs to him for over two decades now. Still, it’s a banger theme song (listen to it here).

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Smallville turns 25 on October 16. The show streams on Hulu in the US, and episodes can also be rented or bought on Amazon, Apple TV and Fandango At Home.