The “Superman Curse” has haunted Hollywood for decades. Over the years, we’ve all heard the horrific tales of bad luck and tragedy that followed the actors who dared to wear the red and blue Kryptonian costume. From George Reeves’ mysterious death in 1959 to Christopher Reeve’s heartbreaking accident in 1995, playing the Man of Steel always came with huge caution. However, if history has taught us anything, it’s that every curse is meant to be broken – eventually. And that’s exactly what Superman & Lois’ Tyler Hoechlin has done.

Tyler Hoechlin Defied Expectations as Superman

Ever since he debuted as Clark Kent/Superman in The CW’s Supergirl (2016) and later headlined his own show, Superman & Lois, Tyler Hoechlin has defied expectations. While most DC fans, myself included, were a little weary of the actor taking on the role – given that he didn’t have the traditional Superman look – his version of the character has been met with critical praise and a lot of love from fans. There’s just something incredibly disarming about Hoechlin’s Superman. Perhaps it’s his smile. Maybe it’s his very relatable and human take on the character (his balance of heroism and vulnerability). Whatever it is, it’s hard to deny that he has been elevated to become one of the best Superman actors of all time.

The First Live-Action Superman to Get an Ending

Beyond just being a great Man of Steel, Hoechlin has also managed to achieve something that no other Superman actor has: He has managed to complete his character’s journey. That’s right, he is the first live-action Superman in history to get an actual ending.

Unlike all the previous actors, who faced career setbacks or personal struggles, Hoechlin managed to sidestep the Superman curse.

When George Reeves died, his show ended.

Christopher Reeve’s injury ended the franchise for years.

Dean Cain’s Lois & Clark was cancelled after four seasons in 1997.

Tom Welling’s Clark Kent technically only became Superman at the end of the show.

Brandon Routh’s Superman Returns never got a sequel, even though he did return again years later in The CW’s Arrowverse.

Then, to the disappointment of many fans, Henry Cavill was off and on again in Warner Bros’ DCEU until he was finally let go by James Gunn in order to make way for a new Superman actor, David Corenswet.

Is The Superman Curse Finally Over?

With Superman & Lois completing its fourth and final season, after DC Studios decided to pull the plug on the show in order for fans to focus their attention on the upcoming movie, it’s probably safe to say that the Superman Curse might finally be dead. Whether it’s due to better storytelling, shifting industry trends, or just sheer luck, Tyler Hoechlin has proven that playing Superman doesn’t have to be a career-ending move.