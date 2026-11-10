The 1990s saw Ron Howard blend grounded human stories into high-stakes blockbuster mold, giving us notable box-office hits from Backdraft to Apollo 13 and, of course, Ransom (74% on Rotten Tomatoes ). The latter was a huge box-office hit back in 1996 — it turned 30 on November 8 — grossing over $309 million worldwide on a $70 million budget, making it Howard’s second-biggest moneymaker of the ‘90s after Apollo 13.

How a Delayed Release Turned Ransom Into a $309 Million Hit

Ransom‘s success lies in Touchstone Pictures’ intriguing marketing push, which highlights not only the kidnapping plot in the trailer but also how Tom Mullen (Mel Gibson) boldly goes on live television to try to turn the tables on the kidnappers by offering a bounty instead. It helped that the movie, originally positioned as one of the big-ticket summer blockbusters that year, was forced to halt production after Gibson had to undergo an emergency appendectomy , and severe winter conditions in New York caused the studio to push its release date to November, which turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

With less competition compared to the summer release, Ransom had the upper hand in dominating the autumn box office on opening weekend, even though it had to deal with November’s major tentpoles, including Space Jam, Star Trek: First Contact, and the live-action 101 Dalmatians.

Why Mel Gibson’s Star Power Made Ransom a Box Office Hit

Image Credit: Touchstone Pictures, Imagine Entertainment

Casting Mel Gibson, who was at the peak of his star power with his first three Lethal Weapon movies and the Oscar-winning Braveheart, certainly helped to sell tickets. He delivered one of his best performances in Ransom, playing the role of a desperate father who subtly combines his signature volatile energy with a flawed, yet morally conflicted center. The latter is especially true with his character being a guilt-ridden protagonist involved in the bribery of a labor scandal, which in turn consumes him inside out after his son was abducted.

His portrayal earned him a much-deserved Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Drama, even though he ended up losing to Geoffrey Rush for Shine. It was one of the actor’s biggest movies, second only to Lethal Weapon 3 among his live-action roles at the time (What Women Want and Signs have since outgrossed it), and even broke his personal records with the largest domestic opening weekend of his career at the time, at an astounding $34.2 million .

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Ransom Extended Cut: The Deleted Polygraph Scene That Changes Tom Mullen

Image Credit: Touchstone Pictures, Imagine Entertainment

Apart from Gibson’s engaging lead performance, part of what made Ransom such a riveting thriller was Howard’s assured direction reminiscent of a ticking-bomb countdown, keeping the pace taut throughout its 121-minute runtime. But the movie would have been a different beast altogether, thanks to extra 18-minute footage available on a rare 1997 LaserDisc release . However, this extended 139-minute cut isn’t found on DVD, Blu-ray, 4K, or streaming release.

Had the cut been integrated into the theatrical version, Ransom would be leaning more on the procedural-style psychological thriller, notably the deleted polygraph scene in which the FBI, led by Agent Hawkins (Delroy Lindo), puts Tom and his wife Kate (Rene Russo) through lie detector tests separately. While Kate passes with no problem after one of the agents asks whether she knows exactly where her son (Brawley Nolte’s Sean) is, the same question, directed to Tom later, causes the polygraph needle to spike on the grid paper, indicating he has something to hide.

The scene then proceeds with Tom wanting to talk to Hawkins alone on the balcony, telling him he built Endeavor Airlines from the ground up, unlike others who would normally acquire an airline. He confesses he bribed Jackie Brown (Dan Hedaya), the union machinist who went to prison because of the scandal, leading to his theory that Jackie might be involved in his son’s kidnapping.

The theatrical cut retained the balcony scene, but without the context of the polygraph moment earlier on, it paints Tom as a flawed but responsible protagonist who wants to make things right by bravely admitting his wrongful past to the FBI agent. But the extended cut would have changed how we see Tom, whose confession on the balcony only happened because the FBI caught him hiding the truth while taking a lie detector test.

This also shifted the movie’s trajectory from the theatrical cut’s primary external threat to Tom, with the help of the FBI trying to trace the unknown kidnappers, to the extended version’s more internal focus on a methodically and slower-paced crime procedural detailing the FBI’s investigation against him. The extended 139-minute version would satisfy film enthusiasts more, but it probably hurt the mainstream box-office appeal, and the studio made the right, conscious decision to give us a leaner theatrical cut.

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Where to Watch Ransom: Streaming, Rent or Buy

Ransom is streaming on YouTube TV and available for rent or purchase on Apple TV and Prime Video, according to JustWatch .