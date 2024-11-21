58-year-old boxer Mike Tyson is currently facing a barrage of criticism on social media following his fight with YouTuber Jake Paul. After re-watching the Netflix-screened bout and comparing it to footage of his training (where the baddest man on the planet looks stronger and faster), many fans are speculating that the three-time heavyweight boxing champion (who knocked out 44 opponents as a professional) pulled his punches and feigned fatigue after just two rounds to put on a show rather than a genuine contest. It seems fans aren’t the only ones painting the showdown as spectacle rather than actual sport. One of the greatest fictional boxers to grace the big screen, Rocky, has weighed in on the recent boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, too. Sylvester Stallone, who is celebrated for bringing Rocky Balboa to life, offered his perspective and critique on the match. Taking to Instagram, Stallone praised Tyson but described the boxer’s performance as nothing short of Oscar-worthy.

Sylvester Stallone’s Take on the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Fight

Although there were many celebrities in attendance at the Friday night fight between Tyson and Paul, including Cobra Kai‘s Ralph Macchio (who recently revealed that he turned down a Karate Kid and Rocky crossover movie), Mr. Beast, Shaquille O’Neal, Joe Manganiello, Joe Jonas and Charlize Theron, very few have openly commented on the conspiracies surrounding the match. However, action star Sylvester Stallone, perhaps one of the biggest promoters of the sport, couldn’t pull back the punches.

“Just to set my personal record straight. Business is business,” Stallone wrote. “SOMETIMES you have to do things you HAVE to do… make sacrifices for your FAMILY. I’ve known this incredible athlete since he was 19, and what we witnessed was him delivering one of the greatest Oscar-winning performances of all time!”

RELATED: Mike Tyson Destroyed Steven Seagal’s Tough-Guy Image In The Only Movie He’s Ever Been Defeated

Comparisons to Rocky Balboa

The real-life fight has actually been compared to the fictional fight in 2006’s Rocky Balboa, where the much older Italian Stallion came out of retirement to take on a much younger fighter, Mason ‘The Line’ Dixon. That fictional fight, however, ended with a much more satisfactory result, earning admiration from fans for Rocky’s courage and resilience in the ring.

While Stallone didn’t share his thoughts about Paul, he did end his post with a nod to Tyson’s legacy, borrowing from his Rocky character. “He’s a wrecking machine—anything he touches, it breaks badly. Keep punching, Mike. There will never be a MAN like you, a GLADIATOR like you, or a SOUL like you. Keep punching, champion of champions!”

Stallone’s remarks about the fight have not escaped criticism either. “Everyone’s saying hey, even Stallone said, that was fake. I am from the school of thought that if anything was part of the show, it was Jake Paul not knocking Mike Tyson out of sympathy, & that happens in regular life & regular fights all the time,” said sports podcasters Covino & Rich in response to Sylvester Stallone’s comments who believe that the fight was not faked at all.

RELATED: Toad Venom and a Divine Directive: God Says Mike Tyson Will Beat Jake Paul

What’s Next for Jake Paul?

Paul is currently on a four-fight win streak. If he is looking for ideas for his next big Netflix fight, I’ve got one. Imagine “The Problem Child” gloves up against Sylvester Stallone (in character as Rocky). That’s something I’d pay to see! Queue up the iconic Eye of the Tiger anthem.

Tell us, do you agree with Sylvester Stallone’s comments on the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight?