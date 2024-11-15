The most awaited fight of the year is nearly upon us. The Baddest Man on the Planet faces off against El Gallo in what’s sure to be a boxing event that redefines Netflix as a sports platform. Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul – a match that no one could have seen coming a couple of years ago, is now a reality. What doesn’t sound real, however, are most of Tyson’s bizarre anecdotes.

The Wild Life of Mike Tyson: More Than Just Boxing

If Mike Tyson Mysteries taught me anything, it’s that the Heavyweight Champion of the world also has one of the most unique personalities on the planet. From tattooing his face to accusing Donald Trump of having an affair with his wife , the boxer has led a life regular people could only dream of.

Tyson, who has changed immensely from the man he was in the 90s, speaks with the confidence of a guru about the things that have helped him in his life inside and outside the ring. Whether it be meditation or more “complex” shamanic experiences, Tyson has opened his mind to a world beyond the perception of most mortals. And never has this been more true than when he met God during a toad-induced trip.

Divine Purpose Behind the Fight

In a conversation with Rosie Perez for Interview Magazine , Tyson revealed his fight with Paul isn’t just a publicity stunt: it’s a divine mandate.

According to Tyson, the heavenly revelation came when he tried the “toad.” The method is just as it sounds, “You see a toad, you bust its p-ss [glands,] you put it on like a mirror, and it gets hard. You rub it down until it becomes fine sand, and then you smoke it. Then you meet God.” That’s how the boxer describes the experience that led to him meeting God, who also told him that his fight with Paul, the social media influencer, was meant to be.

Tyson’s Reflection on His Past and Preparation for the Fight

The 58-year-old boxer also told Perez that he’s well aware of the psychological journey he’s experienced since he bit off part of Evander Holyfield’s ear in 1997. Most of the emotional preparation for his fight with Paul involves self-evaluation, as Tyson himself confesses. “I look in the mirror every day, and it’s not always pretty stuff […] it’s about things that happened to me and things that I’ve done to people. See, I can’t control what people do to me. But I should have been able to control the things I’ve done to people.“

Both Tyson and Paul have faced their fair share of controversies over the years. Paul, who’s known for his wild internet antics, might be an even bigger “bad guy” than The Baddest Man on the Planet in this fight. On social media, fans are almost evenly split between the Paul and Tyson corners.

A Heated Face-Off Before the Big Fight

Just mere hours before the fight, the tension between Tyson and his rival has heightened to unprecedented levels, as we just saw Mike Tyson slapping Jake Paul during the final weigh-in . Though both boxers have mentioned there’s no real ill-intent behind their rivalry, it seems things are just heating up in this feud.

With an age gap of three decades between them – and considering Paul’s respectable boxing record – Tyson might need more than just a meeting with a higher power to beat the aspiring boxer/internet sensation. Still, Iron Mike Tyson’s legacy is one of continuous triumphs, and that history of rising above any challenge might just be what the legendary heavyweight needs to get an edge over his younger rival this November 15th. One way or another, this will be a fight to remember – with or without divine toads.

