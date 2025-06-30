Netflix’s Cobra Kai might have ended after 6 seasons, but that doesn’t mean the dojo doors are closed for good, especially not when there’s still so much untapped potential in the Karate Kid universe. We’re bound to see Daniel LaRusso, Johnny Lawrence and, maybe even, Mr. Miyagi again somewhere down the line. Now, a new poster for a Netflix spin-off based on Mr Miyagi is making the rounds on social media, and fans are super hyped for the origin story.

Now, before you get too hyped, let’s clear something up. No, Netflix hasn’t officially greenlit a Mr. Miyagi spinoff. The viral poster doing the rounds is total fan-made fakery. Yet that hasn’t stopped Cobra Kai fans from begging Netflix to make it.

And maybe the idea isn’t as far-fetched as it sounds. Just a few weeks ago, actor Shiro Nobunaga revealed on social media that he was cast as Mr. Miyagi in Sony’s Karate Kid: Legends, the feature film focused on Ben Wang’s Li Fong and Jackie Chan’s Mr. Han featuring Ralph Macchio. “I’m excited to share with you my experience to be Mr Miyagi on the new Karate Kid movie (my scene didn’t make the cut),” he wrote on Instagram. And even though the flashback never made it to the final cut of the film, fans finally got a look at him in full Miyagi attire.

Image Credit: Shiro Nobunaga

The scene was reportedly meant to blend prosthetic makeup, AI face-mapping of the late Pat Morita, and voice clips from the original Karate Kid movies to recreate a short but meaningful moment. Basically, it was a respectful digital resurrection, and fans absolutely ate it up: “Should of used this guy for Cobra Kai. He’s the real deal!” one fan said on Facebook. “Looks better than the CGI deepfake in Cobra Kai,” another added. And then there’s the comment that cuts deep for every millennial who grew up waxing on and waxing off: “I miss Mr. Miyagi.”

So do we. We’re also totally behind the idea of casting Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (Kim’s Convenience) as Miyagi.

Image Credit: Facebook

Now, Netflix hasn’t said a word about a Miyagi-centric prequel or origin story, but fans aren’t waiting around for permission. The fake poster alone racked up over 20,000 likes in one Facebook group, with comments ranging from hopeful to downright emotional. “This should really happen. And if it does, it will be the best installment in the franchise!” one user wrote. “Stop playing with our emotions and just make this show happen please,” another added.

Then there was this response: “I have been a martial artist my whole life and The Karate Kid was my introduction to martial arts. I for the most part have enjoyed everything in the story. I think if they did something like this and did it right it could be really good.”

And that’s the key, alright: doing it right. Pat Morita, who passed away in 2005, left behind a legacy that’s almost untouchable. But if Netflix could honour his memory the right way, fans would be there.

So, what are you waiting for, Netflix? The fans are ready.

RELATED: Cobra Kai Fans Surprised By Yuji Okumoto’s (Chozen) Real Accent