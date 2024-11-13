Steven Seagal (one of the many actors nobody cares about anymore) has crafted an image as one of Hollywood’s most formidable action stars. The 7th-dan black belt in Aikido is notorious for boasting about his martial arts skills and “real-life” exploits as a “CIA operative” and security expert. Seagal’s action films usually feature him as an unstoppable force, defeating hordes of enemies with his deadly hands, lethal weapons skills, and killer hairdo. He also notoriously never loses a fight on-screen.

The Shock of Steven Seagal’s First On-Screen Defeat

That’s why it was so shocking to see Steven Seagal ‘s invincible on-screen persona shattered in the 2017 martial arts film China Salesman. Seagal has a reputation both in front and behind the cameras, and that’s an image he works really hard to keep. Seagal likes to present himself as an invincible action star, so the only man who could ever beat him has to be equally legendary. It makes sense that the one who finally took Seagal down from his pedestal was none other than Mike Tyson.

Tyson is one of the most feared and celebrated boxers of all time. With his intimidating physique and vicious knockout power, Tyson dominated the heavyweight division in the late 1980s, becoming the youngest boxer ever to win a heavyweight title at just 20 years old. His explosive speed and aggression in the ring earned him nicknames like “Iron Mike” and “The Baddest Man on the Planet.”

The Fight Scene in China Salesman

In China Salesman, the two heavyweights come face to face. However, something magical happens: Steven Seagal finally loses a fight! To make matters worse, Seagal’s reputation as the untouchable action hero goes beyond just “losing the fight” – he’s famously never been hit in most of his flicks.

For China Salesman, some accommodations had to be made to allow Seagal’s first on-screen defeat to happen. There’s no denying that Mike Tyson would easily defeat Seagal behind the scenes, but in the film, he never lands a punch on the actor. The scene required a stunt double to cover for Seagal, meaning that we never get to see his face once he loses the bout.

Reddit Jokes About Seagal’s Loss

Some Redditors even joked that the producers might have hidden the fact that Seagal’s character had to lose from the veteran actor. As user u/puttputtxreader says, “I’m not even sure they told him he was losing.“

Die-hard Steven Seagal fans might be happy to know that China Salesman is one of the worst films in Seagal’s repertoire. So, for those who’d prefer Seagal’s perfect record to continue unmatched, you can just pretend like the film just doesn’t exist. With a Rotten Tomatoes score of just 13%, it’s not like you’re missing a vital part of Seagal’s filmography by skipping this one.

The End of Seagal’s Invincible Persona

At the end of the day, seeing Steven Seagal finally bested in a fight scene was a surreal moment for action movie fans. The showdown between Seagal and Tyson in China Salesman pitted two larger-than-life personalities against each other. And Tyson landed the only true, clean hit that has ever legitimately defeated Seagal on screen. There’s simply no better way to envision a finale for Seagal’s invincible persona.