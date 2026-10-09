For many fans, Robin Shou will always be seen as Liu Kang from 1995’s Mortal Kombat movie. However, the talented actor, stuntman, and martial artist lent his skills to the 1997 laugh-out-loud comedy Beverly Hills Ninja, starring the late, great comedian Chris Farley. In the movie, Shou plays Gobei, while Farley portrays his foster brother Haru – and the pair prove to be a knockout tandem whenever they appear onscreen together.

Farley never got to experience the cultural impact of Beverly Hills Ninja, since he passed away in December 1997, which was only 11 months after the movie was released.

However, mention his name to any of his co-stars and they all have a fond story to share about him and his hilarious behind-the-scenes antics. Shou is no different.

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Image Credit: Sony Pictures, Columbia Pictures, TriStar Pictures, Motion Picture Corporation of America

Speaking to Horror Pop After Midnight, Shou discussed how “there were so many” memories of working with Farley, though there was something that stuck with him more than most. “Whenever we were doing a scene together,” Shou said, “they did a focus back and forth, and then Chris always, always tried to tongue me. Always. I don’t know if that was serious or it was just a joke, but he’d go, ‘Oh, Robin, you’re so sexy. I just wanna tongue you.’ So, it’s very awkward, but that’s one of the funniest stories.”

This wasn’t the only time that Shou remembered his co-star in a positive light. In an interview with IGN, he couldn’t help but laugh when the topic of Farley was broached and added, “That guy is so funny! I swear to God, I’ve learned so much from him.”

As it turns out, Farley learned a lot from his co-star as well. Shou’s background in martial arts and stunts helped him prepare Farley for the physical role in Beverly Hills Ninja. “Robin trained me in weapons too, and he’s great,” Farley said in an interview at the time. “The nunchucks and the three-sectional staff, along with swords, you know, like that big a sword [for] the flower move and stuff like that.”

Beverly Hills Ninja might hold an abysmal 16% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but it’s become a beloved classic over time. In fact, you can even count Christian Bale as one of the movie’s biggest fans. “One time I sat down and watched it two nights in a row, and cried with laughter both times,” Bale told Esquire. “[Farley] just was a phenomenon, and is missed dearly in my household.” Indeed – and let’s give Robin Shou his flowers too, since he brought a lot to Beverly Hills Ninja.

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Beverly Hills Ninja turns 30 on January 17, 2027. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.