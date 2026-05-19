The Masters of the Universe reboot is almost here, and we can’t think of a better way to celebrate He-Man than to have both live-action actors, Nicholas Galitzine (who plays the new reboot version) and Dolph Lundgren (who played He-Man in the franchise’s original 1987 live-action film), on the red carpet together. During the premiere of the film, both He-Mans were captured in a photograph that’s going viral on the internet. It shows Lundgren handing over the Power Sword to the young actor.

The official Masters of the Universe Instagram account shared the image of the two together, captioned: “So much Power in one photo.”

And fans agree. They loved seeing the two together. “This pic is full of win!” one person wrote. “One for the ages! What a photo!” another commented. “Great photo… Nicholas feels like the perfect pick,” another read.

During the premiere, Lundgren also took the time to do interviews where he confirmed to Variety that he actually has a role in the new film. “I’m in it. I have a small role. At some point in the movie, when he needs some crucial advice, I show up, and I give it to him when he needs it the most. It was surreal working on it because… it was like talking to a younger version of myself.”

Casting Lundgren as a mentor figure is a clever decision. Not only is it great for nostalgia, but it also brings the two live-action He-Man actors together for a moment that serves the story.

Of course, Lundgren had previously teased his involvement in an interview with Men’s Journal last year. “I think they’re doing a great job,” he said of the production. “It’s a bit of a secret, but I can’t say much. But yeah, maybe I’ll get involved somehow. We’ll see.”

The new Masters of the Universe is directed by Travis Knight and stars Galitzine, Camila Mendes, Idris Elba, and Alison Brie. It arrives in movie theaters on June 5.

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