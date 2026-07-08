Twenty-four years after Christian Bale and Matthew McConaughey’s dragon movie, Reign of Fire, is finally getting the love it never got in theaters back in 2002. Even though the fantasy film had an impressive cast, great visuals and an interesting story, it flopped at the box office, making only $82.2 million from a $60 million budget. Now, according to new reports (per FlixPatrol‘s data for June 11, 2026), it’s currently sitting among MGM’s most-watched titles. Thanks to House of the Dragon Season 3, dragons are back in pop culture, and it’s taking Reign of Fire along for the ride.

But could all this new hype finally lead to a sequel? It’s a question fans have been putting to Bale and McConaughey for over two decades, and both actors have dropped just enough over the years to keep the hope alive.

What Is Reign of Fire About? A Quick Refresher

Image Credit: Touchstone Pictures

Like all great classics, when it was first released in 2002, Rob Bowman’s Reign Of Fire, an epic dystopian, post-apocalyptic science fantasy film starring Matthew McConaughey, Christian Bale, Gerard Butler, and Izabella Scorupco, somehow barely went noticed at the box office—losing out to films like Road to Perdition, Men in Black II, and The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers.

Despite being considered a commercial failure, the film slowly developed a cult following over the years – with many fans petitioning for a sequel to the epic tale of dragons.

As you would remember, the film begins in the 21st century when Quinn Abercromby, a 12-year-old boy, witnesses the awakening of a hibernating dragon. Twenty years later, humans are on the verge of extinction as flame-breathing dragons have torched the Earth. Quinn (Christian Bale) becomes the leader of a small community that has survived by living in a refortified castle.

When the bald and tribal-tatted Denton “Dragon Slayer” Van Zan (Matthew McConaughey), the only man known to have killed a dragon, arrives, Quinn is more than a little sceptical about his methods.

The film ends with many unanswered questions, more specifically:

• How did Quinn actually survive the rise of the dragons?

• How did Van Zan learn to kill the other dragon? What is his backstory?

• Are there other communities like this out there?

• What happened to the surviving characters?

Is a Reign of Fire Sequel Actually Possible?

There are a ton of possibilities for a Reign Of Fire 2, or even a TV series set in the same universe. When asked about a sequel during a 2002 interview, Christian Bale responded that it was possible. “I told Scott Moutter, who plays my stepson in the movie, that he’s well-positioned to take the sequel from me because of the way the movie ends.”

Matthew McConaughey’s Cryptic Reign of Fire 2 Tease, Explained

Image Credit: Touchstone Pictures

Back in 2020, roughly two decades after the film’s release, McConaughey teased something secret. Sharing a clip of his character Denton Van Zan, the video opens with the text “Year 2020” (the period in which the first film is set) and ends with coming soon. Interestingly, the tweet is captioned “2021” – which could mean either a sequel, which is set a year later, or he was teasing the possibility of a sequel filming that year. Today, we know it’s not the latter.

Either way, it was exciting news. And, as expected, it didn’t take long for fans to freak out on social media.

While there are no official announcements yet, it’s easy to see the world explored in a follow-up film franchise. There’s a lot to explore in this fun and unique concept. We want to know more. Besides, House of the Dragon has made dragons cool again. It’s surprising that there aren’t a whole lot more movies and series focused on mythical creatures.

Why Christian Bale Almost Never Says Yes to a Sequel

Christian Bale has gained a reputation as one of the most versatile actors of our time. However, if there’s one thing that he doesn’t do, it’s sequels. Except, of course, when it came to donning the iconic cape and cowl as Batman. He appeared in three of Nolan’s Dark Knight movies.

Bale is known to choose roles that push the boundaries of his craft rather than playing it safe with familiar characters or ones he’s explored before. It’s the same instinct fans keep hoping he’ll break for a Dark Knight 4 — and so far, he hasn’t.

So the chances of him returning for a Reign of Fire sequel are probably really slim. Or is it?

Christian Bale’s “Consider It Done” Reign of Fire 2 Quote

Image Credit: Touchstone Pictures

When you look at Bale’s long career, no one could have guessed that Reign of Fire would be the movie that kept popping up in fans’ minds. And yet, after all this time, we can still find fans in the wild pressing Bale for more, as we saw in an interview a few years back with Dexerto.

In the interview, the actor reminisces about his time on the set of Reign of Fire, acknowledging the quality of the sets built for the film. He also admits that he did enjoy making the film, even if critics didn’t like it as much.

The real surprise came when he was asked if he would work on a Reign of Fire sequel now. “Consider it done” was Bale’s answer – although that was more of a cheeky remark than a proper promise. The actor ended the conversation by promising to make the sequel “(…) for Dexerto’s eyes only.” So, as far as Christian Bale is concerned, there won’t be a Reign of Fire 2. At least not yet.

Reign of Fire’s Sudden Streaming Comeback on MGM+

Bale and McConaughey’s comments above are still teases, not announcements. But with dragons back in fashion and a movie that flopped in theaters now finding an audience on streaming, Reign of Fire might actually be getting the second life it never got in 2002. And the very same thing seems to be happening to Bale’s other forgotten sci-fi franchise, Equilibrium. Maybe it’s time that Bale actually reconsiders his stance on sequels.

But, even still, given the concept for the film, fans might be willing to see the franchise continue without him.

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Where to watch Reign of Fire: