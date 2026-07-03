Revealed at the end of the previous season, Jessica Henwick’s Helen Drew and Ashley Zukerman’s Daniel Keene return for Silo Season 3. Their story arc is important to the events of the Before Times, i.e., when people still lived freely above the surface and not in subterranean bunkers. Both characters receive a lot of screen time in relation to the origin story of the silos, so viewers can expect to see more of them this season.

Since Helen and Daniel are such big players in Silo Season 3, we asked if they were made aware of their characters’ arcs when they first joined the show. “When I first spoke to Graham [Yost] to join for Season 2, he pitched me scene for scene Helen’s entire storyline through to the end of the show,” Henwick said. “And I also knew Daniel’s storyline too. So I wanted all the information up front.”

Audience members have also noticed how Silo‘s themes tend to repeat themselves intentionally, especially in terms of rebellion and humanity doing the same things over and over again. So, the question is, do Henwick and Zukerman see any parallels between their characters and others in the series?

“I think the clearest parallel would be Helen and Juliette,” Henwick said. “They’re both truth seekers and both very driven to find out what’s behind the curtain.”

Image Credit: Apple TV

For Zukerman, he also sees their arc as being beyond just the origin story for the silos. “That is the window dressing of our storyline,” he said. “But I think the real story is just actually how rebellion is born in the series. The conversations we have about what to reveal, what not to reveal, what’s worth revealing, what risks should we take… The way these two characters interrogate those questions actually shows up in the future.”

Unquestionably, Silo Season 3 doesn’t shy away from addressing both the past and present of the show, unleashing answers that viewers have been desperate for since the series first aired. Make sure to check out Fortress of Solitude’s spoiler-free review here.

Silo Season 3 drops on July 3 – only on Apple TV.

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