Silo Season 3 unravels the mystery of why humans gathered in subterranean bunkers. So far, the Apple TV show has done an excellent job of hiding who the real villain of the story is, as the characters whom the viewers once presumed to be the bad guys experience redemption arcs and switch allegiances. So, who or what is the real antagonist of Silo?

Speaking to series creator Graham Yost and executive producer and star Rebecca Ferguson, who plays Juliette Nichols on the show, we posed that very question. Yost promised that the big reveal isn’t too far off – just don’t expect the answer to arrive in Season 3, though.

“We have actually finished filming Season 4, our final season,” Yost said. “So, we’ve seen all the episodes and it’s all done. The only thing I can say is the true villain does emerge, and that’s all I will say. The true villain does emerge and that the final season is a battle between Juliette and that villain.”

“It’s a tangible villain,” Ferguson added. “Not a philosophical villain.”

Image Credit: Apple TV

“It’s a human being,” Yost said. “As writers, actors, and directors, we strove to even make that villain a human being who is described at one point as ‘that person was afraid.'”

Ferguson stressed that Silo intentionally blurs the line between characters for a reason. “What I like about it, throughout the show, there are villainous behaviors where we believe someone might be a villain, a baddie, doing something for the worse of the silo,” she said. “But it’s like humanity. A lot of people don’t do things at people; they do things for themselves. Is that being a villain or is that trying to protect the greater good? I don’t know.”

In this latest season of Silo, the audience finds out more about the origin of the silos and how Silo 18 reacts after Juliette successfully leaves and returns. Be sure to check out Fortress of Solitude’s spoiler-free review here.

Silo Season 3 airs on July 3 on Apple TV.

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